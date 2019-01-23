TshisaLIVE

Cassper Nyovest shares his secret to staying cool when provoked

23 January 2019 - 08:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Cassper Nyovest shares his secret to being calm and dealing with haters.
Cassper Nyovest shares his secret to being calm and dealing with haters.
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

Rapper Cassper Nyovest knows all too well what it is like to be provoked by those looking to get a response to destroy you with and this week shared his secret to dealing with such pressures.

The rapper, who has previously admitted to having outgrown the urge to constantly defend himself in real life and on social media, has been spreading positivity and pearls of wisdom lately.

He was asked by a curious fan how he deals with all the tension and anger in the industry, and if there was any technique he used to deal with it.

The star shared that he has adopted a simple but effective method.

Step 1: Let them believe what they want to believe

"(I) used to explain myself a lot because I used to think the fans would get confused if you don’t give them the info or they are fed the wrong info but I have come to realise that the fans aren’t stupid. They always know what the hell is going on, even when you don’t confirm it," Cassper shared recently.

Step 2: Take a minute

Step 3: Think about how your reaction will affect the rest of your life.

Sound easy right? Yeah, until you are actually provoked.

It seems to be working for the star who has found himself beefing with rappers such as AKA, A-Reece, Emtee in recent months.

Perhaps his method works after all.

TshisaLIVE
