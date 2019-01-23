Chris Brown on rape detention: This is false and a whole lot of crap

US muso Chris Brown has broken his silence on rape allegations after he was reportedly arrested in Paris on Monday.

Closer magazine reported that three men had been detained after a 24-year-old woman alleged she was raped at Chris' hotel suite on the night of January 15.

Taking to social media on Tuesday, Chris denied the rape accusations and claimed the alleged victim was lying.

"I want to make it perfectly clear, this is false," he wrote on Instagram, next to a picture that read: "This b**ch lying'."

He went on to call it disrespectful to him and his family.

"This is false and a whole lot of crap! Never! For my daughter and my family this is so disrespectful and is against my character and morals!"

While investigations are apparently ongoing, Paris police confirmed to the BBC that the star had been released and no charges were laid against him.

TMZ claims that Chris is preparing to sue the alleged victim for defamation.

However, a woman claiming to be part of the incident has denied she blamed Chris.

According to US music and lifestyle publication VIBE, Kim Ford shared several messages on her Instagram Stories this week, denying claims that Chris and his security guard abused an unidentified woman.

She said nothing had happened but she was hit by a man who wasn't Chris.

"I am not the person who said Chris Brown raped them. I was there but nothing happened and the man who hit me had no relation to Chris Brown."

Chris has found himself in trouble with the law several times over the years for charges including assault and misdemeanour assault.

While some of these cases have been withdrawn, he has done some jail time and attended rehabilitation centres.

The star famously made the headlines after he pleaded guilty to assaulting his then-girlfriend and singer Rihanna after a pre-Grammy Awards party in 2009.