IN MEMES | Twitter's convinced Koko Mantsha's prayers are keeping Kat safe

Have you ever watched everything around you crumble but somehow manage to escape unscathed through it all? That's what is happening to Skeem Saam's Katlego at the moment and Twitter thinks he's being protected by Koko Mantsha's prayers.

Kat is watching from the front row as his ex-girlfriend and business partner faces the fire of trusting a thug in a suit. Despite all the warnings that Candice got about Lehasa she still chose to play Kat and now she's beginning to regret her choices.

Not only is Lehasa showing his true colours, but Lelo is also coming for her and everybody knows nothing ever ends well with Lelo in the mix.

Tweeps had their memes.