IN MEMES | Twitter's convinced Koko Mantsha's prayers are keeping Kat safe
Have you ever watched everything around you crumble but somehow manage to escape unscathed through it all? That's what is happening to Skeem Saam's Katlego at the moment and Twitter thinks he's being protected by Koko Mantsha's prayers.
Kat is watching from the front row as his ex-girlfriend and business partner faces the fire of trusting a thug in a suit. Despite all the warnings that Candice got about Lehasa she still chose to play Kat and now she's beginning to regret her choices.
Not only is Lehasa showing his true colours, but Lelo is also coming for her and everybody knows nothing ever ends well with Lelo in the mix.
Tweeps had their memes.
Kat has a praying grandmother. Lehasa, Lelo and sadly Candice have heartache waiting for them. #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/IdP5YIV1j2— Mashie Mphahlele (@mashie_mash94) January 22, 2019
Just like that, Lelo created a mess in Kat's life. Candice had a chance to be honest #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/LOGcgNRMVr— Mashie Mphahlele (@mashie_mash94) January 22, 2019
#SkeemSaam but i warned Kat ngalo mlungu wakhe.. buka manje! pic.twitter.com/nwCh4Y7PmX— Lorraine Lolo (@dee_neolauraine) January 22, 2019
#SkeemSaam @SkeemSaam3 Kat finds out about Lehasa contract offer to Candice. pic.twitter.com/ugk4D4TQdz— Im here for likes💓 (@MMM2GI) January 22, 2019
Meanwhile, Magongwa is allowing power to get to his head and Twitter can't wait for the day he gets what's coming to him.
Where did #Magongwa acquire such Audacity, please assist with contact details #SkeemSaam. I need that confidence booster remedy ASAP 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Kj3AX7y5hv— Kulani (@KuuMbiza) January 22, 2019
En then Magongwa #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/njTHEsLAOW— size 48... im finally working on it !!! (@caveGal1) January 22, 2019
Kore Magongwa’s cockiness guys, it’s up there 👆 😂😂😂 #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/zsV8z5Qfws— ngwana mhani (@RasLebDJ) January 22, 2019
#SkeemSaam Magongwa is just giving it to principal left right and center.... yassssssss pic.twitter.com/3UM56AbSkX— 😍KARABO 😍 (@Kay_bunnie23) January 22, 2019