TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Twitter's convinced Koko Mantsha's prayers are keeping Kat safe

23 January 2019 - 10:03 By Chrizelda Kekana
Patrick Seleka plays the role of Kat on 'Skeem Saam'.
Patrick Seleka plays the role of Kat on 'Skeem Saam'.
Image: Instagram/ Patrick Seleka

Have you ever watched everything around you crumble but somehow manage to escape  unscathed through it all? That's what is happening to Skeem Saam's Katlego at the moment and Twitter thinks he's being protected by Koko Mantsha's prayers.

Kat is watching from the front row as his ex-girlfriend and business partner faces the fire of trusting a thug in a suit. Despite all the warnings that Candice got about Lehasa she still chose to play Kat and now she's beginning to regret her choices.

Not only is Lehasa showing his true colours, but Lelo is also coming for her and everybody knows nothing ever ends well with Lelo in the mix.

Tweeps had their memes.

Meanwhile, Magongwa is allowing power to get to his head and Twitter can't wait for the day he gets what's coming to him.

