IN MEMES | Yobe viewers can't believe prisoner blames a 'demon' for his evil deeds
While Yobe viewers have become accustomed to listening to criminals ask for forgiveness after committing horrific crimes, but when Amos blamed a demon for his actions, they cancelled him.
Amos was arrested after he killed his girlfriend in one of his abusive rage episodes. He asked the victim's mother for forgiveness, which she decided to give him because she's a woman of faith.
Twitter was not as willing to forgive Amos especially after he said it was a demon that was "running" his life at the time. He explained that he felt it was the demon in him who hurt and killed his baby mama.
Twitter was not about to let that excuse slide and went for him in memes.
FORGIVENESS FOR WHO!— Don Jera (@JeraZW) January 22, 2019
This Amos guy killed his girlfriend and now wants to ask the family to forgive him.
Now he's talking about "a demon" that was inside him.
Voetsek man!#YobeMzansi #Yobe pic.twitter.com/xLsFxOC394
"He hit her on her face 6 times and she died on the spot, I tried using ice but she was already dead" imisebenzi ka Amos #Yobe#YobeMzansi pic.twitter.com/LYEPriCw9b— Ronald Nomba (@NombaRonald) January 22, 2019
Amos might not have intended to kill Lindiwe, but the fact that he did lift his hand on her is a crime on its own. and what is worse he admits that it was nt the first tym amshaya, i hope amanye amadoda ayabona and ayafunda that abuse cn lead to death of umuntu #YobeMzansi pic.twitter.com/IxC8Y22j7G— Ms S..Gasela (@sithabileNG) January 22, 2019
"You killed my child but i forgive you"— Lebogang_M (@Lebogang_Mar) January 22, 2019
Words of a grieving mother💔#YobeMzansi pic.twitter.com/PdR22hk2Uu
#yobemzansi I love you Gogo .you show us what it's mean to be a Christian.Forgive no matter how bad things are pic.twitter.com/uVH5XkQNXY— Jabu Mthembu (@JBMthembu) January 22, 2019
Lindiwe's Mom: Uyesu uyzihlamba noba zibomvu izono...... Woooow she's definitely a woman of God. If it was hell na #Yobe#yobemzansi @Mzansimagic pic.twitter.com/tDiYoYgmrk— Ronald Nomba (@NombaRonald) January 22, 2019
This man watched Yobe ya last week. Ankere that woman said prisoner ya last week wasn't remorseful since he didn't cry, so nou yena his crying #Yobe #YobeMzansi pic.twitter.com/VYXU8rsk5V— Mmantepa Annah (@MmantepaAnnah) January 22, 2019
Amos doesn't look sorry... he is here for the cameras... #YobeMzansi #Yobe pic.twitter.com/1XtNk07n9o— Kwakhanya (@MarhadebeMguba) January 22, 2019
Someone killing your mom and asks just for forgiveness, Andizi.#Yobe#YobeMzansi pic.twitter.com/DCT0DF8W22— Ronald Nomba (@NombaRonald) January 22, 2019