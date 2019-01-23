IN MEMES | Yobe viewers can't believe prisoner blames a 'demon' for his evil deeds

While Yobe viewers have become accustomed to listening to criminals ask for forgiveness after committing horrific crimes, but when Amos blamed a demon for his actions, they cancelled him.

Amos was arrested after he killed his girlfriend in one of his abusive rage episodes. He asked the victim's mother for forgiveness, which she decided to give him because she's a woman of faith.

Twitter was not as willing to forgive Amos especially after he said it was a demon that was "running" his life at the time. He explained that he felt it was the demon in him who hurt and killed his baby mama.

Twitter was not about to let that excuse slide and went for him in memes.