TshisaLIVE

Is Lauryn Hill still coming to SA? Big Concerts pours cold water on social media jitters

23 January 2019 - 07:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Lauryn Hill is set to perform in SA next month.
Lauryn Hill is set to perform in SA next month.
Image: Simone Joyner/Getty Images

Promoter Big Concerts has come out to calm nervous fans over fears that US star Lauryn Hill may cancel her SA concert set for early next month, telling TshisaLIVE the show will carry on as planned.

Lauryn will be in town on February 2 to perform with Nas as part of her The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 20th Anniversary Tour.

The star has become notorious for showing up very late or not showing up at all to her shows.

So jaded fans have been hesitant to buy tickets for the show, fearing a last-minute cancellation.

They have shared their hesitation on social media, often asking each other whether it is safe to get tickets.

In a statement to TshisaLIVE, Big Concert's CEO Justin Van Wyk reassured fans that there was no cancellations or issues with bringing her to Mzansi.

"Ms. Lauryn Hill is really looking forward to bringing her The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 20th Anniversary tour to South Africa. She will be performing with special guest NAS on 2nd February at the Ticketpro Dome and tickets are on sale from Computicket," he said.

SCREAM! Lauryn Hill is headed to Mzansi as part of her tour with NAS

Calling all Lauryn Hill and Nas fans, Mzansi is in for a treat in 2019!
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

SA is obsessed with celebs but looks down on artists, says Ntsiki Mazwai

Ntsiki Mazwai has once again lambasted South Africa's "celebrity" culture, claiming that the nation is obsessed with celebs who don't create but only ...
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Nomsa Mazwai chats about being compared to her sisters, motherhood & music

"I'm close to all my family in different ways. Like with Thandiswa for growth, security and guidance, Ntsiki for integrity and honesty..." said Nomsa.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Most read

  1. Charlize Theron 'dating' Brad Pitt & the internet can't deal TshisaLIVE
  2. 'R8-million stolen from Living Legends fund,' says acting chair Letta Mbulu TshisaLIVE
  3. Here’s why Somizi gave this interracial OPW couple the thumbs up TshisaLIVE
  4. Zodwa Wabantu on performing in Namibia: It was the first time I was not judged ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Shona Ferguson kills the game with one snap of their mansion & his car ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Zimbabwe protests - What has happened so far
Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo reprimands media over premature reporting
X