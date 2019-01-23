Is Lauryn Hill still coming to SA? Big Concerts pours cold water on social media jitters

Promoter Big Concerts has come out to calm nervous fans over fears that US star Lauryn Hill may cancel her SA concert set for early next month, telling TshisaLIVE the show will carry on as planned.

Lauryn will be in town on February 2 to perform with Nas as part of her The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 20th Anniversary Tour.

The star has become notorious for showing up very late or not showing up at all to her shows.

So jaded fans have been hesitant to buy tickets for the show, fearing a last-minute cancellation.

They have shared their hesitation on social media, often asking each other whether it is safe to get tickets.