Is Lauryn Hill still coming to SA? Big Concerts pours cold water on social media jitters
Promoter Big Concerts has come out to calm nervous fans over fears that US star Lauryn Hill may cancel her SA concert set for early next month, telling TshisaLIVE the show will carry on as planned.
Lauryn will be in town on February 2 to perform with Nas as part of her The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 20th Anniversary Tour.
The star has become notorious for showing up very late or not showing up at all to her shows.
So jaded fans have been hesitant to buy tickets for the show, fearing a last-minute cancellation.
They have shared their hesitation on social media, often asking each other whether it is safe to get tickets.
Listening to Lauryn Hill... uh, are we getting tickets guys? Is she showing up? 😭— Anita Gutu (@AnitaGutu) January 22, 2019
In a statement to TshisaLIVE, Big Concert's CEO Justin Van Wyk reassured fans that there was no cancellations or issues with bringing her to Mzansi.
"Ms. Lauryn Hill is really looking forward to bringing her The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 20th Anniversary tour to South Africa. She will be performing with special guest NAS on 2nd February at the Ticketpro Dome and tickets are on sale from Computicket," he said.