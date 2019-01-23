TshisaLIVE

Jason Goliath got hitched... in jeans and Jordans

23 January 2019 - 06:21 By Jessica Levitt
The couple got married in front of close friends and family.
Image: Instagram/Kate Goliath

Jason Goliath is a married man and the comedian ditched the suit and tie for jeans and Jordans on his special day.

Jason and his longtime girlfriend Sian Bailey got hitched on a Tuesday morning in front of close friends and family. Printed on their shirts: the words bride and groom.

It's believed the couple are now headed to the Maldives. Mrs. Goliath posted pictures of herself with her hubby on a plane drinking champers.

Friends of the couple tagged them on social media and said the small ceremony was "emotional" and one of the "most real" weddings they had ever been to.

"Got to see one of my best friends get married. Yes, at 10am on a Tuesday. The attire: sneakers, jeans and t's. But it couldn't have been more fitting for this couple," wrote Jatish Jaikarun on Instagram.

