Lerato Kganyago calls being blamed for Bonang's radio exit her 'darkest' moment
Lerato Kganyago has reflected on the emotional trauma she went through after being blamed for co-host Bonang Matheba's dramatic Metro FM exit in 2017.
Lerato labelled the time as the "darkest moment" in her radio career.
In an interview on Metro FM's Afternoon Drive with Mo Flava and Masechaba Ndlovu, Lerato spoke openly about how she felt as the drama unfolded around her.
"I think my darkest moment and I'm not trying to blame anyone, but it was the day when I actually did the show Bonang on that day and I got blamed for her leaving the show."
In what will go down in history as one of the most dramatic radio lineup changes Bonang, who hosted The Front Row for three years suddenly quit her job in 2017 after she was apparently told about changes to her show "an hour" before she was to go on air.
Lerato, who was brought in as Bonang's co-host was left on the receiving end of the confusion from listeners who then blamed her for B's exit.
In the recent interview Lerato explained that she wept for days.
"Cause I said, 'but all I'm doing, God, is doing what you have given me to the table, what you've tasked me with'."
She said she tried to push through although it was awkward.
"But it was very tense... And I thought, 'you know what another teething phase, we'll be okay by tomorrow'. But, uhm, it was just awkward, man. But I just came 'listen, I'm just here to do my job'."
After the dust settled, Lerato found her feet as the host of the re-branded show, now called The Bridge. She was later joined by Dineo Ranaka as a co-host. She made it clear that there was no bad blood between her and Bonang.
Adding that she has "so much respect" for her.
"I have so much respect for her, she has her own reasons why she left."
Listen to the full interview below.