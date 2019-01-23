TshisaLIVE

Lerato Kganyago calls being blamed for Bonang's radio exit her 'darkest' moment

23 January 2019 - 11:07 By Chrizelda Kekana
Lerato Kganyago said being blamed for Bonang Matheba's radio exit was one of her career lows.
Image: Instagram/Lerato Kganyago

Lerato Kganyago has reflected on the emotional trauma she went through after being blamed for co-host Bonang Matheba's dramatic Metro FM exit in 2017. 

Lerato labelled the time as the "darkest moment" in her radio career. 

In an interview on Metro FM's Afternoon Drive with Mo Flava and Masechaba Ndlovu, Lerato spoke openly about how she felt as the drama unfolded around her. 

"I think my darkest moment and I'm not trying to blame anyone, but it was the day when I actually did the show Bonang on that day and I got blamed for her leaving the show."

In what will go down in history as one of the most dramatic radio lineup changes Bonang, who hosted The Front Row for three years suddenly quit her job in 2017 after she was apparently told about changes to her show "an hour" before she was to go on air.

Bonang on Metro FM resignation: 'I found out about the changes an hour before I went on air'

In the wake of her shock departure from Metro FM, Bonang Matheba has claimed that she was told about the changes to her show an hour before she went ...
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

EXCLUSIVE: 'It was not about Lerato Kganyago, I resigned on principle,' says Bonang Matheba

Bonang Matheba has come out strongly to set the record straight on what prompted her shock resignation from Metro FM, saying it was a decision based ...
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Lerato, who was brought in as Bonang's co-host was left on the receiving end of the confusion from listeners who then blamed her for B's exit.

In the recent interview Lerato explained that she wept for days.

"Cause I said, 'but all I'm doing, God, is doing what you have given me to the table, what you've tasked me with'."

She said she tried to push through although it was awkward.

"But it was very tense... And I thought, 'you know what another teething phase, we'll be okay by tomorrow'. But, uhm, it was just awkward, man. But I just came 'listen, I'm just here to do my job'."

Lerato Kganyago: 'I haven’t spoken to Bonang since she left Metro'

Lerato Kganyago has finally broken her silence about the major Metro FM reshuffle which saw Bonang Matheba resign just hours after she was teamed ...

TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

After the dust settled, Lerato found her feet as the host of the re-branded show, now called The Bridge. She was later joined by Dineo Ranaka as a co-host. She made it clear that there was no bad blood between her and Bonang.

Adding that she has "so much respect" for her.

"I have so much respect for her, she has her own reasons why she left."

Listen to the full interview below.

