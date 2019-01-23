Lerato Kganyago calls being blamed for Bonang's radio exit her 'darkest' moment

Lerato Kganyago has reflected on the emotional trauma she went through after being blamed for co-host Bonang Matheba's dramatic Metro FM exit in 2017.

Lerato labelled the time as the "darkest moment" in her radio career.

In an interview on Metro FM's Afternoon Drive with Mo Flava and Masechaba Ndlovu, Lerato spoke openly about how she felt as the drama unfolded around her.

"I think my darkest moment and I'm not trying to blame anyone, but it was the day when I actually did the show Bonang on that day and I got blamed for her leaving the show."

In what will go down in history as one of the most dramatic radio lineup changes Bonang, who hosted The Front Row for three years suddenly quit her job in 2017 after she was apparently told about changes to her show "an hour" before she was to go on air.