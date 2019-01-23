TshisaLIVE

Sizwe Dhlomo defends Arch Jnr amidst 'child star curse' criticism

Following the six-year-old's debut on America's Got Talent there's no doubt that DJ Arch Jnr is only going up!

23 January 2019 - 11:53 By Chrizelda Kekana
DJ Arch Jnr's future has been a topic on social media.
DJ Arch Jnr's future has been a topic on social media.
Image: Instagram/DJ Arch Jnr

TV personality Sizwe Dhlomo has come out strongly to defend DJ Arch Jnr against social media 'know-it-alls'.

Mzansi joined forces to celebrate the six-year-old after he lit up the America's Got Talent stage and received a standing ovation from judges. 

WATCH | DJ Arch Jnr impresses on the America's Got Talent stage!

DJ Arch Jnr represented Mzansi hard on the America's Got Talent stage!
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Sizwe shared his joy for the young child star, saying that Arch Jnr was destined for greatness especially after Simon Cowell express interest in wanting to nurture him. 

"You and I need to be talking after this show because I got plans for you," Simon Cowell said after Arch Jnr's set.

Arch also impressed other judges Howie Mandel, Mel B and Heidi Klum helluva. 

Among the many congratulatory messages, there were also tweeps who expressed concern that the rate of Arch's success might take away his chance to enjoy being a child.

Sizwe shared his thoughts on the matter.

Sizwe also defended AJ when another follower said he doesn't have manners because he didn't say "thank you" to some of the judges' feedback while he was on stage.

He reasoned that the six-year-old may have just been nervous and that him not saying thank you wasn't about not having manners.

IN MEMES | Yobe viewers can't believe prisoner blames a 'demon' for his evil deeds

When Amos tried to blame his demon for his actions, Twitter lost it!
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

IN MEMES | Twitter's convinced Koko Mantsha's prayers are keeping Kat safe

Everything is going down in flames and it looks like Kat will survive it all.
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

7de Laan on hate over interracial kiss: Love knows no age, gender or race

7de Laan have responded to the social media storm that brewed after two of its characters shared a kiss on screen.
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

The Queen | Fans are baying for Thabiso's blood

One fan even messaged the Fergusons offering to arrange a hit.
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

Most read

  1. Charlize Theron 'dating' Brad Pitt & the internet can't deal TshisaLIVE
  2. 'R8-million stolen from Living Legends fund,' says acting chair Letta Mbulu TshisaLIVE
  3. Here’s why Somizi gave this interracial OPW couple the thumbs up TshisaLIVE
  4. Zodwa Wabantu on performing in Namibia: It was the first time I was not judged ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Shona Ferguson kills the game with one snap of their mansion & his car ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Zimbabwe protests - What has happened so far
Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo reprimands media over premature reporting
X