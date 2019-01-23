Sizwe Dhlomo defends Arch Jnr amidst 'child star curse' criticism
Following the six-year-old's debut on America's Got Talent there's no doubt that DJ Arch Jnr is only going up!
TV personality Sizwe Dhlomo has come out strongly to defend DJ Arch Jnr against social media 'know-it-alls'.
Mzansi joined forces to celebrate the six-year-old after he lit up the America's Got Talent stage and received a standing ovation from judges.
Sizwe shared his joy for the young child star, saying that Arch Jnr was destined for greatness especially after Simon Cowell express interest in wanting to nurture him.
"You and I need to be talking after this show because I got plans for you," Simon Cowell said after Arch Jnr's set.
Arch also impressed other judges Howie Mandel, Mel B and Heidi Klum helluva.
DJ Arch is about to get managed by Simon Cowell & take it to the top. The kid is gone!— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) January 22, 2019
Among the many congratulatory messages, there were also tweeps who expressed concern that the rate of Arch's success might take away his chance to enjoy being a child.
Sizwe shared his thoughts on the matter.
Yeah but he lost that a long time ago. It’s his dream/passion or at least his parents’... Who are we to say? https://t.co/JDwJfukR8a— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) January 22, 2019
Sizwe also defended AJ when another follower said he doesn't have manners because he didn't say "thank you" to some of the judges' feedback while he was on stage.
He reasoned that the six-year-old may have just been nervous and that him not saying thank you wasn't about not having manners.
Shame man, he’s just a kid. Maybe he was nervous. https://t.co/1G0ynFkeVw— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) January 22, 2019