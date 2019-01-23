Tshepo on #ZolaFever: We would have police barricades because people would lose their minds

Just to give the young 'uns a glimpse of how big #ZolaFever was back in the day Tshepo spoke about Zola attracting mobs of fans.

"(He was) the first entertainer to have his own sim card. I remember when we were in certain parts of the country he'd have a police human barricade because people would lose their minds."

The star not only dominated the music charts but also lit up screens with his reality shows that addressed issues affecting the community called Zola 7.

The star disappeared from the spotlight for a while but returned to TV screens this year as host of a similar reality show on Moja Love called Hope With Zola.

Zola said the return was exactly what he was born for and Moja Love's Aubrey Tau told TshisaLIVE the channel was inspired by the host's passion for helping communities.

"Zola is known for his passion to empower those that are previously disadvantaged. He is passionate about improving the lives of black youth. Zola believes that he will be able to leverage his network of influencers to support change and transformation agents within communities to bring about true and sustainable upliftment," Aubrey said at the show's launch last year.