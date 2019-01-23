TshisaLIVE

Tshepo on #ZolaFever: We would have police barricades because people would lose their minds

23 January 2019 - 07:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Zola recently returned to TV with a new show on Moja Love.
Zola recently returned to TV with a new show on Moja Love.
Image: Instagram/Real Zola 7

Something ama2000's may never know is the euphoria that was in the air each time kwaito star Zola would perform in the early 2000's. In fact, it was so hectic that police would often have to form a human barrier to protect him from a flood of excited fans.

Zola's friend and former label mate at Ghetto Ruff, Tshepo Mogale has long left that world as he builds a comedy career but this week reflected on the impact Zola had on him and the SA music industry.

"In nowadays Egoliwood I don't think anyone has levels of stardom this guy had in the early 2000s," Tshepo wrote, next to a picture of himself with Zola.

Just to give the young 'uns a glimpse of how big #ZolaFever was back in the day Tshepo spoke about Zola attracting mobs of fans.

"(He was) the first entertainer to have his own sim card. I remember when we were in certain parts of the country he'd have a police human barricade because people would lose their minds."

The star not only dominated the music charts but also lit up screens with his reality shows that addressed issues affecting the community called Zola 7.

The star disappeared from the spotlight for a while but returned to TV screens this year as host of a similar reality show on Moja Love called Hope With Zola. 

Zola said the return was exactly what he was born for and Moja Love's Aubrey Tau told TshisaLIVE the channel was inspired by the host's passion for helping communities.

"Zola is known for his passion to empower those that are previously disadvantaged. He is passionate about improving the lives of black youth. Zola believes that he will be able to leverage his network of influencers to support change and transformation agents within communities to bring about true and sustainable upliftment," Aubrey said at the show's launch last year.

'Zola our president'- Twitter in tears after star made matric girls' dreams come true

The muso gave away matric farewell dresses.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

IN MEMES | #HopeWithZola ropes in Penny Lebyane to help young girls

Penny helped Zola 7 in this week's episode of Hope With Zola
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

#HopeWithZola | Seriously though, why isn't Zola 7 president yet?

Tweeps said they would mos def vote for Zola if he ran for president of SA
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Charlize Theron 'dating' Brad Pitt & the internet can't deal TshisaLIVE
  2. 'R8-million stolen from Living Legends fund,' says acting chair Letta Mbulu TshisaLIVE
  3. Here’s why Somizi gave this interracial OPW couple the thumbs up TshisaLIVE
  4. Zodwa Wabantu on performing in Namibia: It was the first time I was not judged ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Shona Ferguson kills the game with one snap of their mansion & his car ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Zimbabwe protests - What has happened so far
Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo reprimands media over premature reporting
X