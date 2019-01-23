TshisaLIVE

Legendary jazz musician Oliver Mtukudzi has died

23 January 2019 - 16:24 By Chrizelda Kekana and Karishma Thakurdin
Zimbabwean jazz legend Oliver Mtukudzi has died.
Zimbabwean jazz legend Oliver Mtukudzi has died.
Image: Supplied

Veteran jazz musician Oliver Mtukudzi has died, TshisaLIVE can confirm. 

Mtukudzi's record label Gallo Records confirmed the news on Wednesday afternoon but said there were no details available. 

The musician's family is set to release a statement later this afternoon. 

An outpouring of tributes has already flooded social media. 

During an interview with TshisaLIVE a year ago, Mtukudzi spoke about his excitement of releasing his 67th album. 

He said the most significant thing about his upcoming album, Hanya'Ga (Concern) was the message.

"My 67th album is meant to share a message of introspecting and I'm hoping people learn a thing or two from it. It's an album I wrote last year after I realised that the world keeps getting tangled up in 'unnecessary' problems.

"All because we are focused on competing and being better than the next person. In so doing we keep stepping on each other's toes but that is not how God created us. God meant for us to compliment each other, that's why he didn't duplicate talent," he said at the time. 

MORE

Oliver Mtukudzi set to release his 67th album at 65 years old

Legendary jazz musician Oliver Mtukudzi, who already has 66 albums under his belt is ready to give fans his 67th offering that is packed with "life ...
TshisaLIVE
11 months ago

WATCH: Oliver Mtukudzi's heartfelt tribute to a 'real friend', Bra Hugh

A long time friend, mentor and brother is how Oliver Mtukudzi described the late Bra Hugh Masekela and reminisced on the amazing times they had ...
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Charlize Theron 'dating' Brad Pitt & the internet can't deal TshisaLIVE
  2. 'R8-million stolen from Living Legends fund,' says acting chair Letta Mbulu TshisaLIVE
  3. Here’s why Somizi gave this interracial OPW couple the thumbs up TshisaLIVE
  4. Zodwa Wabantu on performing in Namibia: It was the first time I was not judged ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Shona Ferguson kills the game with one snap of their mansion & his car ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Zimbabwe protests - What has happened so far
Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo reprimands media over premature reporting
X