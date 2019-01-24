Here’s why Cassper’s ‘sketchy' math skills were trending

Rapper Cassper Nyovest once again found himself on the Twitter trends list on Wednesday after a math equation had the whole internet tripping, but was it all a joke or was the star trying to save his blushes?

You see, it all started when Metro FM DJ Mo Flava decided to post a harmless picture of a man celebrating his 146th Birthday.

Clever Mo went all higher grade on the picture and pointed out that the man had lived in the 1800s, 1900s and 2000s.

1800 seems like an eternity ago when they used to wear long clothing and ride horses, so it was little wonder that it had some tweeps running for a calculator to make sure Mo wasn't bluffing them.