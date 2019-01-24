Here’s why Cassper’s ‘sketchy' math skills were trending
Rapper Cassper Nyovest once again found himself on the Twitter trends list on Wednesday after a math equation had the whole internet tripping, but was it all a joke or was the star trying to save his blushes?
You see, it all started when Metro FM DJ Mo Flava decided to post a harmless picture of a man celebrating his 146th Birthday.
Clever Mo went all higher grade on the picture and pointed out that the man had lived in the 1800s, 1900s and 2000s.
1800 seems like an eternity ago when they used to wear long clothing and ride horses, so it was little wonder that it had some tweeps running for a calculator to make sure Mo wasn't bluffing them.
This old man has seen the 1800s,1900s,and 2000s...shiiii https://t.co/odtStJXYGS— #justdance (@moflavadj) January 23, 2019
Malume Cassper was one of those who questioned Mo, suggesting the radio DJ's math was dodgy.
Don’t know about this maths though Mo. 🧐 https://t.co/HsRLtbu6hH— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) January 23, 2019
But the rapper was the one who "got it wrong" and soon he was being dragged for everything from being a dropout to not owning a calculator. It was messy.
Dude sometimes you just have to mize things like this 😂bona now pic.twitter.com/7gEAajHRjZ— Meckenzie Cole (@Meckenzie78) January 23, 2019
Kgaogana le maths cass🤣😂🤣😂... "1+1 MORE CHAMPAGNE" ??? since when pic.twitter.com/xgXbky6KpM— Itumeleng (@x_tortion) January 23, 2019
Ai kubi make'ngekho umalusi... 🤞🏽🤣 pic.twitter.com/BvGrAwiK5W— Martin Lungsta👑 Jr. (@lungsta_mk) January 23, 2019
Is Cass the Zuma of music? pic.twitter.com/Rw0Ollywkg— mona weslisa 🇿🇦 (@artman_sineke) January 23, 2019
did you think before typing this 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/QKHxhPsSEU— Woke (@wavy_woke) January 23, 2019
The Doc Shebeleza rapper laughed off the hate and suggested that he was simply 'provoking' the trolls.
My maths is really bad, you know I’m a Drop out right ? Ke dom. 🤷🏿♂️ https://t.co/MYdgxSRFen— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) January 23, 2019
But not everyone was convinced.
😂😂 look at you trying to cover up the "L" pic.twitter.com/n9S1805cbK— ⚫Pamps👅 (@Papama47222622) January 23, 2019
Omaka Refiloe Maan, you thought about it after you tweeted it yeses man. Tlogela makgakga Maan pic.twitter.com/5LhOto3EEe— Kevin Mboweni (@Kevmoola) January 23, 2019