'His music carried us through dark times' - Politicians pay tribute to Oliver Mtukudzi

24 January 2019 - 09:36 By Odwa Mjo
Jazz legend Oliver Mtukudzi passed away at the age of 66.

Image: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

Politicians took to social media to express their sadness at the death of Zimbabwean jazz veteran Oliver Mtukudzi.

Gallo Records confirmed on Wednesday, January 23, that Mtukudzi had died at the age of 66.

At the time of his passing, Mtukudzi had released 67 albums. Mtukudzi is well-known across the world for hit songs such as Neria and Todii. 

Social media was flooded with tributes and memories as the public learned of the jazz legend's death. Many pointed out that Mtukudzi died exactly one year after the passing of his long-time friend and fellow jazz legend, Hugh Masekela.

Here's how politicians paid tribute to the musician.

Oliver Mtukudzi (66), Zimbabwe's most successful internationally renowned artist, has died. Mtukudzi passed away on Wednesday, January 23, after suffering from diabetes. Affectionately known as "Tuku," the musician's career spanned four decades and 67 albums.

