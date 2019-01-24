'His music carried us through dark times' - Politicians pay tribute to Oliver Mtukudzi
Politicians took to social media to express their sadness at the death of Zimbabwean jazz veteran Oliver Mtukudzi.
Gallo Records confirmed on Wednesday, January 23, that Mtukudzi had died at the age of 66.
At the time of his passing, Mtukudzi had released 67 albums. Mtukudzi is well-known across the world for hit songs such as Neria and Todii.
Social media was flooded with tributes and memories as the public learned of the jazz legend's death. Many pointed out that Mtukudzi died exactly one year after the passing of his long-time friend and fellow jazz legend, Hugh Masekela.
Here's how politicians paid tribute to the musician.
I am deeply saddened by the passing of the legend, Oliver Mtukudzi. His music has carried us through some of our darkest and happiest times, it has also united us across borders. I would like to extend my sincere condolences to his family and friends. Zorora murugare, dear Tuku. pic.twitter.com/gc4pwRQLzB— Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) January 24, 2019
A giant of African music has fallen with the passing of legendary Musician, the one & only, Oliver Mtukudzi. From the depths of Harare his career blossomed like the flame lily flower & his artistic genius brought us together in good times & gave us hope during our darkest hour. pic.twitter.com/kfylO3IxxJ— Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) January 23, 2019
In Oliver Mtukudzi’s sound is a silent cry, a lamentation about the human condition. In his uncompromising generosity written in that perfect smile he says let the human be free, free to touch & be touched, to feel & be felt, see & be seen. With this sound he entered eternity ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/kh6f26DSOS— #RegisterToVoteEFF (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) January 23, 2019
Today we said goodbye to a true patriot. Oliver Mtukudzi, your voice has given us comfort during difficult times, and will remain with us for posterity. Rest in peace comrade. pic.twitter.com/XZkyVbQ4Qq— President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) January 23, 2019
Rest in eternal and perfect peace son of the soil. 💔 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/Yj3WeCYtom— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) January 23, 2019
Over the next five hours I'm playing #MyTop10TukuSongs, in no particular order. First out is "Bvongodza Muto" aka "Chimusoro". My favourite song at my graduating party for my first degree at the University of Southern California in 1981! #RIPSamanyangahttps://t.co/PqW4qRkeEH— Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) January 23, 2019
May his soul Rest In Peace. He leaves us his music which will live on for ages. #RIPTuku https://t.co/QaezdRB6Tk— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) January 23, 2019
Rest In Peace Oliver Mtukudzi. He’s definitely one of the Africa’s greatest musicians. Mtukudzi is a Hero! pic.twitter.com/jsn7JzJ42K— Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) January 23, 2019
Oliver Mtukudzi (66), Zimbabwe's most successful internationally renowned artist, has died. Mtukudzi passed away on Wednesday, January 23, after suffering from diabetes. Affectionately known as "Tuku," the musician's career spanned four decades and 67 albums.