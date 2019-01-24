Melusi Yeni on TV break: It allowed me to focus on what was really important

Even though Melusi Yeni missed the lights, cameras and the rush of acting, being away from the spotlight allowed him to focus on what he thought was important.

The star returned to TV screens last week on e.tv series Imbewu, which he is incredibly excited about.

While he was away from the spotlight, Melusi lent his name and fame to a high-profile community outreach programme to encourage men to get circumcised and learn about issues affecting them.

He said that while it's worlds apart from the glam of celebville, he was glad to have taken part in it.

"The past two years I have been working with USAID and the KZN government to help bring awareness to men's health and it was incredible. It was focusing on something I thought would make a difference in other people's lives. That is what's most important to me."

The break also allowed him to spend time with family and those close to him.

"I found peace and serenity. I feel like I have been a new person for a while and turned over a new leaf but I felt like it was really part of my growth."

While Melusi used to be a tad touched when he found himself in the headlines for drama or rumours about his private life, he said he was less worried now what people thought or said about him.

"I know they don't know me and that is what is important because at the end of the day I know the truth, no matter what they think they know."