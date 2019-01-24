TshisaLIVE

Mmatema's ambitions to be a triple threat are in full swing!

Singer, presenter and now actress!

24 January 2019 - 10:42 By Chrizelda Kekana
Mmatema Moremi has bagged an acting role on Rhythm City.
Image: Instagram/Mmatema Moremi

Mmatema Moremi is winning at this life thing, the former Idols SA runner up not only sings and presents shows, she's now cementing her name as an actress with her gig on Rhythm City

In an interview with TshisaLIVE the singer admitted that although she's always loved the musical aspects of the popular soapie, she was more excited by the opportunity to show off her acting skills.

"I'm honoured to be part of a production I've consumed. I love the soapie from a long time back because it combined music and storytelling so well. Did I ever think I'll be part of the cast... no but am I glad it's happening. It's been such a great learning experience for me. It's different from the drama I did but every lesson was so worth it. It helps that I am working with the most amazing and experienced cast and crew ever," Mmatema gushed.

While the singer has only had one other acting role on a drama, Bone Of My Bones she explained that she's been told she's a natural and works very hard behind the scenes to ensure that she compliments her natural gift with hard work.

Mmatema said although she's always loved acting she's been afraid to explore the art for fear of being accused of doing it just because "she can".

"If anybody had told me that I am the girl people are talking about when they say singer-presenter and actress, I would have laughed at you. Sometimes you have dreams but shrink back because you are uncertain. I always knew I would be a singer but the other things I knew I would eventually explore but to end up on a soapie was what I thought was far-fetched but clearly, God had different plans."

Mmatema plays the role of Valentine, the daughter of a domestic worker from The Vaal. Valentine is a seductress with ambition and nothing solid to offer. She sees herself at the top with no qualifications and plans to hustle her way there.

