Mmatema's ambitions to be a triple threat are in full swing!

Mmatema Moremi is winning at this life thing, the former Idols SA runner up not only sings and presents shows, she's now cementing her name as an actress with her gig on Rhythm City.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE the singer admitted that although she's always loved the musical aspects of the popular soapie, she was more excited by the opportunity to show off her acting skills.

"I'm honoured to be part of a production I've consumed. I love the soapie from a long time back because it combined music and storytelling so well. Did I ever think I'll be part of the cast... no but am I glad it's happening. It's been such a great learning experience for me. It's different from the drama I did but every lesson was so worth it. It helps that I am working with the most amazing and experienced cast and crew ever," Mmatema gushed.

While the singer has only had one other acting role on a drama, Bone Of My Bones she explained that she's been told she's a natural and works very hard behind the scenes to ensure that she compliments her natural gift with hard work.