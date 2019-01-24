Mzansi just got a dose of the real Lasizwe and is loving it

The 20-year-old is the first South African to get his very own show on MTV, and in the first episode, he revealed a different side to the character Mzansi has come to know on social media.

We saw how he juggles his time between making business decisions, preparing for some of the country’s fanciest social events, addressing the rumours surrounding him and striving to bring his family together. We got a taste of the intensity, controversy and tears to come, and saw a hint of Lasizwe’s sensitive side, which we rarely get a sense of in his social media life.

