No hate for this middle child! The internet is spinning over new J Cole track

J Cole fans across the world lost their minds on Thursday when their idol dropped his latest single Middle Child.

The star, who is planning to drop a massive project later this year, gave fans a tease of what to expect when he dropped the single and had Twitter in meltdown mode.

J Cole topped the global trends list under two separate hashtags.

The track is about the lack of love that middle children sometimes get, comparing himself to a middle child between two generations of rappers.

"I’m little bro and big bro all at once. Just left the lab with young 21 Savage. I’m about to go and meet Jigga for lunch”.

Cole even name-dropped big, mentioning NBA all-star LeBron James and Drake.