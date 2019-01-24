No hate for this middle child! The internet is spinning over new J Cole track
J Cole fans across the world lost their minds on Thursday when their idol dropped his latest single Middle Child.
The star, who is planning to drop a massive project later this year, gave fans a tease of what to expect when he dropped the single and had Twitter in meltdown mode.
J Cole topped the global trends list under two separate hashtags.
The track is about the lack of love that middle children sometimes get, comparing himself to a middle child between two generations of rappers.
"I’m little bro and big bro all at once. Just left the lab with young 21 Savage. I’m about to go and meet Jigga for lunch”.
Cole even name-dropped big, mentioning NBA all-star LeBron James and Drake.
Twitter soon looked like a shrine dedicated to Cole as fans flooded the streets with memes and messages about how the star was the G.O.A.T.
Based on the reaction to Middle Child, if y'all weren't here for the hype you might need to move planets when Cole's next project comes out. It's gonna be A LOT!
J. Cole: I'm dead in the middle of two of two generations— Chimmy Chonga (@Kwadwoafranie) January 24, 2019
I'm little bro and big bro all at once
Me: pic.twitter.com/6bHe3MSm27
