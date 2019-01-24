TshisaLIVE

Pitch Black Afro's bail hearing hits a snag

24 January 2019 - 14:03 By Karabo Ledwaba
Hip-hop artist Thulani Modisane, known as Pitch Black Afro, during his appearance in the Johannesburg magistrate's court on January 15 2019.
Image: Veli Nhlapo/Sowetan

The bail application of musician Pitch Black Afro, real name Thulani Ngcobo, has been delayed in the Johannesburg magistrate's court after the defence attorney failed to provide a convincing argument as to why he should receive bail.

Ngcobo stands accused of premeditated murder and defeating the ends of justice after his wife Catherine "Trisha" Modisane was murdered on New Year's Eve at a bed and breakfast in Yeoville, Johannesburg.

Magistrate Paul du Plessis said Ngcobo's actions in cleaning the scene of blood with a sanitary pad and placing it between her legs showed that he was of sober mind. This comes after Ngcobo claimed that he and his wife had been drinking on the night in question.

Modisane's death was originally ruled to be a natural death but the pathologist handling the case later concluded that she died  of unnatural causes.

In all of his appearances, the Matofotofo star was seen to be jubilant while waving to the press and shouting out his love for his mother.

The bail hearing will continue on Friday.

