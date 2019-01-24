'The pain is just too unbearable'- Artists who worked with Oliver Mtukudzi pay tribute

Oliver Mtukudzi's death on Wednesday sent shockwaves across the continent and drew emotional tributes from those who had worked with the star.

Gallo Records confirmed the news of Oliver's death to TshisaLIVE on Wednesday afternoon but said there were no details available.

The 66-year-old star reportedly died on Wednesday afternoon at Avenues Clinic in Harare where he was being treated for a long illness.

While fans poured onto social media to pay tribute to the star, some of those who had worked with him shared their experiences and the impact he had on their lives.