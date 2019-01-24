'The pain is just too unbearable'- Artists who worked with Oliver Mtukudzi pay tribute
Oliver Mtukudzi's death on Wednesday sent shockwaves across the continent and drew emotional tributes from those who had worked with the star.
Gallo Records confirmed the news of Oliver's death to TshisaLIVE on Wednesday afternoon but said there were no details available.
The 66-year-old star reportedly died on Wednesday afternoon at Avenues Clinic in Harare where he was being treated for a long illness.
While fans poured onto social media to pay tribute to the star, some of those who had worked with him shared their experiences and the impact he had on their lives.
Mi Casa
The group shared a stage with Oliver at the Cape Town Jazz Festival last year and had previously spoken brightly of their upcoming collab with him on their Masters Of The Craft project.
Words can’t express our sadness - Rest In Peace #OliverMtukudzi. It was a pure honour to spend time with you, on and off stage. Your music will live on forever.— #MastersOfTheCraft (@MiCasaMusic) January 23, 2019
I collected most of his music since my teenage stage and one of my biggest moments was when he invited us @MiCasaMusic to celebrate all his music journey and achievements, To his family sithi Duduzekani …Rest In Peace Dr. Oliver Mtukudzi Legend pic.twitter.com/BZ5QikJVjp— SA Producer + DJ (@DrDuda) January 23, 2019
Buffalo Souljah
Oliver mentored Buffalo and provided valuable advice to the young rapper.
View this post on Instagram
God is gathering a band of Goats "I always have too many words but 😭 not this time 'The pain is just unbearable i feel demotivated like a part of me has been taken away 😭😭😭Zimbabwe/Africa has lost a legend the Father to Zimbabwean musicians Fambai Zvakana Mambo 🙏 @drmtukudzi #riptuku
Ladysmith Black Mambazo
The musician teamed up with Ladysmith Black Mambazo for singles such as Hello Baby and a remix of his popular hit Neria.
We are about to fly from South Africa to USA for a concert tour & we've learned of the passing of our friend Oliver Mtukudzi. A great musician but a greater person. We were honored to have known him & to have recorded music with him. We will say more once we arrive in the USA.— Ladysmith Black Mambazo (@therealmambazo) January 23, 2019
Judith Sephuma
The pair collaborated on the songstresses hit single Kupedza Nguva.
View this post on Instagram
I immidiately started listening to Kupedza Nguvha💔. We shared so many great moments. We shared meals, you invited us to Pakare Paye so we can see what you as a musician, as a legend was doing so we can be inspired too. You are resting now. Rest well! Rest in Eternal Peace. #BabaOliverMtukudzi #greatmomentshared🙏🏾
Berita
The star worked with Oliver and the late Hugh Masekela on her first big track Mwana Wa Ma.