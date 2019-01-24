TshisaLIVE

'The pain is just too unbearable'- Artists who worked with Oliver Mtukudzi pay tribute

24 January 2019 - 08:07 By Kyle Zeeman
Oliver Mtukudzi died on Wednesday.
Image: Gallo Images / Oupa Bopape

Oliver Mtukudzi's death on Wednesday sent shockwaves across the continent and drew emotional tributes from those who had worked with the star.

Gallo Records confirmed the news of Oliver's death to TshisaLIVE on Wednesday afternoon but said there were no details available.

The 66-year-old star reportedly died on Wednesday afternoon at Avenues Clinic in Harare where he was being treated for a long illness. 

While fans poured onto social media to pay tribute to the star, some of those who had worked with him shared their experiences and the impact he had on their lives.

Mi Casa

The group shared a stage with Oliver at the Cape Town Jazz Festival last year and had previously spoken brightly of their upcoming collab with him on their Masters Of The Craft project.

Buffalo Souljah

Oliver mentored Buffalo and provided valuable advice to the young rapper.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo

The musician teamed up with Ladysmith Black Mambazo for singles such as Hello Baby and a remix of his popular hit Neria.

Judith Sephuma

The pair collaborated on the songstresses  hit single Kupedza Nguva.

Berita

The star worked with Oliver and the late Hugh Masekela on her first big track Mwana Wa Ma.

