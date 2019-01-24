TshisaLIVE

Time to dance some more | Mango Groove announce 30th-anniversary concert

24 January 2019 - 07:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Mango Groove is planning a great treat for fans.
Mango Groove is planning a great treat for fans.
Image: Supplied

If you don't know how much of a jam Mango Groove's Special Star was then you're probably not the target market for this article but your parents will surely be in high spirits after you tell them the legendary South African band is planning a once-off, spectacular 30th Anniversary Concert.

The iconic group, which has been gifting SA with great hits since 1984 announced on Wednesday that they wanted to celebrate 2019 the best way they know how.

Mango Groove’s lead vocalist, Claire Johnston explained that it was only fitting for them to go big in 2019 to celebrate the 30-year journey.

"2019 is a big year for us as we will be celebrating the 30th anniversary since the release of our very first album, Mango Groove. With this in mind it seemed right to us that we put on a high production concert that showcases the highlights, memories and moments of that album, as well as, performing all the other Mango songs that people have come to know and love through years," said Claire.

Mango Groove the album did wonders for the group and in fact went on to become one of SA’s biggest-selling albums of all time, which went platinum over 25-times 

Mango Groove has a long list of hits that include Dance Some More, Hellfire and Move Up.

The Mango Groove 30th Anniversary Concert will happen at the Teatro Theatre at Montecasino on Friday, March 8.

And just in case you need a reminder of how awesome Mango Groove is here is one of their most iconic tunes, Special Star.

Chris Brown on rape detention: This is false and a whole lot of crap

The star has been released by Paris police.
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

Here's 3 reasons why Boity & her mom won Twitter over on #CelebFeast

Twitter wishes they could be the kind of mother and daughter duo that Boity and her mother is!
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

Lerato Kganyago calls being blamed for Bonang's radio exit her 'darkest' moment

Despite that having been a hard time for Lerato, she said there's no love lost between her and B
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

IN MEMES | Yobe viewers can't believe prisoner blames a 'demon' for his evil deeds

When Amos tried to blame his demon for his actions, Twitter lost it!
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. Well-known media personality speaks out after being abused allegedly by her ... TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | DJ Arch Jnr impresses on the America's Got Talent stage! TshisaLIVE
  3. 7de Laan viewers unite against haters who trolled stars for interracial smooch TshisaLIVE
  4. Shona Ferguson kills the game with one snap of their mansion & his car ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Zodwa Wabantu on performing in Namibia: It was the first time I was not judged ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Zimbabwe protests - What has happened so far
Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo reprimands media over premature reporting
X