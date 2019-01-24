Time to dance some more | Mango Groove announce 30th-anniversary concert
If you don't know how much of a jam Mango Groove's Special Star was then you're probably not the target market for this article but your parents will surely be in high spirits after you tell them the legendary South African band is planning a once-off, spectacular 30th Anniversary Concert.
The iconic group, which has been gifting SA with great hits since 1984 announced on Wednesday that they wanted to celebrate 2019 the best way they know how.
Mango Groove’s lead vocalist, Claire Johnston explained that it was only fitting for them to go big in 2019 to celebrate the 30-year journey.
"2019 is a big year for us as we will be celebrating the 30th anniversary since the release of our very first album, Mango Groove. With this in mind it seemed right to us that we put on a high production concert that showcases the highlights, memories and moments of that album, as well as, performing all the other Mango songs that people have come to know and love through years," said Claire.
Mango Groove the album did wonders for the group and in fact went on to become one of SA’s biggest-selling albums of all time, which went platinum over 25-times
Mango Groove has a long list of hits that include Dance Some More, Hellfire and Move Up.
The Mango Groove 30th Anniversary Concert will happen at the Teatro Theatre at Montecasino on Friday, March 8.
And just in case you need a reminder of how awesome Mango Groove is here is one of their most iconic tunes, Special Star.