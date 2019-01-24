Twitter's here for Schumie’s 'Dr Phil' moment after Thato falls in love with his 'cousin'

It looks like Thato has been hit by cupid's arrow for the wrong girl and Schumacher won't let him bring his family into disrepute or make Jerry and his newly-wed wife fight.

Just last week the family celebrated the wedding of Jerry and Vee after what seems like an eternity of fighting. As it turns out Vee isn't the only flame from her family and when Thato met Vee's niece he "accidentally" caught feelings.

But here's the thing about most African family, you don't have to be biologically related to a person for them to be considered your family and for them to be "off limits" romantically to you.

So Schumacher took it upon himself to impart some wisdom on Thato about pursuing Akhona.

He warned her that their relationship may eventually negatively affect Jerry and Vee's marriage and encouraged him to let it go.

Whether Thato will listen or not remains to be seen but tweeps couldn't help but laugh their heads off at his behavior during family movie night!