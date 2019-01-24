TshisaLIVE

Twitter's here for Schumie’s 'Dr Phil' moment after Thato falls in love with his 'cousin'

24 January 2019 - 09:19 By Chrizelda Kekana
Thato is in love with his "cousin" on The Queen.
Image: Twitter/ Mzansi Magic

It looks like Thato has been hit by cupid's arrow for the wrong girl and Schumacher won't let him bring his family into disrepute or make Jerry and his newly-wed wife fight.

Just last week the family celebrated the wedding of Jerry and Vee after what seems like an eternity of fighting. As it turns out Vee isn't the only flame from her family and when Thato met Vee's niece he "accidentally" caught feelings.

But here's the thing about most African family, you don't have to be biologically related to a person for them to be considered your family and for them to be "off limits" romantically to you.

So Schumacher took it upon himself to impart some wisdom on Thato about pursuing Akhona.

He warned her that their relationship may eventually negatively affect Jerry and Vee's marriage and encouraged him to let it go.

Whether Thato will listen or not remains to be seen but tweeps couldn't help but laugh their heads off at his behavior during family movie night!

However tweeps were also impressed by the "wisdom" Schumie was dishing out. Since #Schugom became official, Schumie has been getting his Dr Phil on and tweeps are impressed!

