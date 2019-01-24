Twitter's here for Schumie’s 'Dr Phil' moment after Thato falls in love with his 'cousin'
It looks like Thato has been hit by cupid's arrow for the wrong girl and Schumacher won't let him bring his family into disrepute or make Jerry and his newly-wed wife fight.
Just last week the family celebrated the wedding of Jerry and Vee after what seems like an eternity of fighting. As it turns out Vee isn't the only flame from her family and when Thato met Vee's niece he "accidentally" caught feelings.
But here's the thing about most African family, you don't have to be biologically related to a person for them to be considered your family and for them to be "off limits" romantically to you.
So Schumacher took it upon himself to impart some wisdom on Thato about pursuing Akhona.
He warned her that their relationship may eventually negatively affect Jerry and Vee's marriage and encouraged him to let it go.
Whether Thato will listen or not remains to be seen but tweeps couldn't help but laugh their heads off at his behavior during family movie night!
Thato o ko maratong bathong#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/LxWkuUQFDM— Cejah stylist (@LCeejah) January 23, 2019
They are watching nothing and Thato is asking if its started yet.#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/4PHeIcpE1N— Sello Chuene 🇿🇦 (@Sello_Chuene) January 23, 2019
#TheQueenMzansi Thato & Akhona... Hmmm👀😮😻😻!! We see yall pic.twitter.com/TrdETxHmlg— Precious Magayane (@PreciousMagaya3) January 23, 2019
However tweeps were also impressed by the "wisdom" Schumie was dishing out. Since #Schugom became official, Schumie has been getting his Dr Phil on and tweeps are impressed!
Schumacher should become Tembisa’s Dr Phil #TheQueenMzansi— C A S S A N D R A (@_Miss_Cass) January 23, 2019
Schumacher has been been dishing out sound advice ever since #Schugom became official😍Please do continue with your good work Shushu😘😘 pic.twitter.com/k2zPSjmJ0j