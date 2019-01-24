Unmarried shows why you should ‘never mess with a broke dude’

Fans of Mzansi Magic's hit drama series Unmarried were taken to school on Wednesday where they learnt a lesson about kicking broke men to the curb.

The show, which documents the struggles of three women from different backgrounds and the friendship that binds them together once again cast the spotlight on cheating and side piece tendencies.

A confrontation between two of the show's characters had the internet shaking during the episode and revived the good ol'#MenAreTrash hashtag.

Peeps were caught between giving advice on how to keep your man and urged sis to throw 'useless men' out.

They warned about getting involved with a broke man you know will break your heart and leave with your money later on.

In other words, protect your heart and coins, sis.