Unmarried shows why you should ‘never mess with a broke dude’
Fans of Mzansi Magic's hit drama series Unmarried were taken to school on Wednesday where they learnt a lesson about kicking broke men to the curb.
The show, which documents the struggles of three women from different backgrounds and the friendship that binds them together once again cast the spotlight on cheating and side piece tendencies.
A confrontation between two of the show's characters had the internet shaking during the episode and revived the good ol'#MenAreTrash hashtag.
Peeps were caught between giving advice on how to keep your man and urged sis to throw 'useless men' out.
They warned about getting involved with a broke man you know will break your heart and leave with your money later on.
In other words, protect your heart and coins, sis.
#Unmarried Can y'all see why we don't fuck with broke niggas 😭💔🙆 Yoh Jeso you sponsor a man help him grow and then he does this ? TF and tries to leave with your money? Asoze !!!! pic.twitter.com/TmCQJU8Iqf— LalaM_Real_Kumkanikazi (@LalaM_25) January 23, 2019
Do married men really say things like, "I'll leave my wife for you!" or do women cook up these fantasies in their head? #Unmarried @Mzansimagic pic.twitter.com/GMMrFDVOxi— Intombi_Yomzulu (@Sue_Mvy) January 23, 2019
5 things I'm taking from #Unmarried— Kgothatso (@Skinny_KayGee) January 23, 2019
1. Have a friend like Lesego for support, she doesn't take ish hey.
LOL 😂 😂 😂 that's it pic.twitter.com/8QMnowQPf3
#Unmarried the side chick lady is just funny.. dramatic yes but funny... mara did ya'll see the new side chick is also hot. This blesser is all about the flame pic.twitter.com/58iQ4cCS6I— Observer (@ObserverHead) January 23, 2019
#Unmarried— Bra_LoVeRs (@lerato_moroke) January 23, 2019
Females be like, his mine, his mine, Mara the guy is the one cheating pic.twitter.com/nFvrtIDI4g
#Unmarried Kenneth said he is going to Nigeria so if you see him in a club yenza ngath awumuboni the guy is in Nigeria klaar! pic.twitter.com/qrvB6axdX5— Malema Tlhologelo (@Tlhologelow1) January 23, 2019
#unmarried Heehh kanti why are these ladies fighting each other while the bold ass baba is in front of them— Aphiwe Gwamanda (@ChefFlexy) January 23, 2019
Lesego fighting for her blesser as if she is a straight, karma is a b*** 😂😂 #Unmarried pic.twitter.com/dOfLbOyrJS— Sanele Mkhize (@Sanele_Nathi) January 23, 2019