WATCH | Here's the Cardi B twerk vid that's all about 'empowering women'

Earlier this week City Girls released their raunchy music video for their song Twerk that features Cardi B. With over 25 million views at the moment, it's a no brainer that the video caught the world's attention but not all everyone was impressed.

But Cardi put the naysayers in their place real quick. See, the problem is apparently there's "too much" twerking... Uh mean, the song is called Twerk.

The music video has women of different races and bodies doing the most with their booty!

A Daily Caller video columnist, Stephanie Hamill felt it was necessary to call out Cardi B on the matter as she felt the video was "undermining" the #MeToo movement and was anti-women empowerment.

Yhu but it was the wrong day to call Cardi out because she came out guns blazing.

"It says to women that I can wear and not wear whatever I want (not what) we want and that no still means no. So Stephanie, chime in... if I twerk and be half naked does that mean I deserve to get raped and molested? I want to know what a conservative woman like you thinks."

Here's the music video that caused all the commotion. PG 13 advised.

What do you think?