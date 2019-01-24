TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Here's the Cardi B twerk vid that's all about 'empowering women'

24 January 2019 - 11:35 By Chrizelda Kekana
Cardi B set the record straight on twerking and women empowerment.
Cardi B set the record straight on twerking and women empowerment.
Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Earlier this week City Girls released their raunchy music video for their song Twerk that features Cardi B. With over 25 million views at the moment, it's a no brainer that the video caught the world's attention but not all everyone was impressed.

But Cardi put the naysayers in their place real quick. See, the problem is apparently there's "too much" twerking... Uh mean, the song is called Twerk.

The music video has women of different races and bodies doing the most with their booty!

A Daily Caller video columnist, Stephanie Hamill felt it was necessary to call out Cardi B on the matter as she felt the video was "undermining" the #MeToo movement and was anti-women empowerment.

Yhu but it was the wrong day to call Cardi out because she came out guns blazing. 

"It says to women that I can wear and not wear whatever I want (not what) we want and that no still means no. So Stephanie, chime in... if I twerk and be half naked does that mean I deserve to get raped and molested? I want to know what a conservative woman like you thinks." 

Here's the music video that caused all the commotion. PG 13 advised.

What do you think?

Twitter's here for Schumie’s 'Dr Phil' moment after Thato falls in love with his 'cousin'

According to Schumi aka DR Phil, Thato needs to stay away from Akhona but can he?
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

TshisaLIVE's last interview with Oliver Mtukudzi: His goal was to always make music with a message

'You lose the purpose of a song if it says nothing, you must have something to share with the people who are listening' Oliver Mtukudzi
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

'The pain is just too unbearable'- Artists who worked with Oliver Mtukudzi pay tribute

The legend's death on Wednesday has left those who worked with saddened.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Family first as Serena Williams ousted from Australian Open

Hugs. That's the best part of her job, says Serena.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. Well-known media personality speaks out after being abused allegedly by her ... TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | DJ Arch Jnr impresses on the America's Got Talent stage! TshisaLIVE
  3. 7de Laan viewers unite against haters who trolled stars for interracial smooch TshisaLIVE
  4. Shona Ferguson kills the game with one snap of their mansion & his car ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Zodwa Wabantu on performing in Namibia: It was the first time I was not judged ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Remembering renowned Zimbabwean musician Mtukudzi
Zimbabwe protests - What has happened so far
X