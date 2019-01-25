TshisaLIVE

Being Bonang | Meet B’s 'internet sensation' uncle

25 January 2019 - 08:16 By Kyle Zeeman
Bonang Matheba introduced us to the family on Thursday night's episode of 'Being Bonang'.
Image: Instagram/Bonang Matheba

Brutus, Ntate Manaka and Papa Penny Penny should watch out because there's another malume in town: Bonang's uncle Polly Boy.

Fans were introduced to Polly Boy on Thursday night's episode of Bonang's reality show Being Bonang when the star went home for an unveiling ceremony.

Bonang introduced Mzansi to her cousin Pinky Girl in the first season and sis became an overnight sensation.

Uncle Polly may not know an awful lot about Twitter but he certainly had fans on the platform hosing themselves with his antics.

Like the time he wouldn't shut up while they were trying to take a photo and kept going on about B wearing a pink jersey to creche.

Soon the show was trending and it was all because of the Polly Boy Fan Club who saw a little bit of their uncle in him.

