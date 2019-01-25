Being Bonang | Meet B’s 'internet sensation' uncle

Brutus, Ntate Manaka and Papa Penny Penny should watch out because there's another malume in town: Bonang's uncle Polly Boy.

Fans were introduced to Polly Boy on Thursday night's episode of Bonang's reality show Being Bonang when the star went home for an unveiling ceremony.

Bonang introduced Mzansi to her cousin Pinky Girl in the first season and sis became an overnight sensation.

Uncle Polly may not know an awful lot about Twitter but he certainly had fans on the platform hosing themselves with his antics.

Like the time he wouldn't shut up while they were trying to take a photo and kept going on about B wearing a pink jersey to creche.