Blue Ivy's a carbon copy of Beyoncé & the internet can't deal!

It's not uncommon for a daughter to have a striking resemblance to her mom, but that didn't stop Beyoncé stans from freaking out on Friday when their queen shared a snap comparing Blue Ivy to her at the same age.

Beyoncé broke royal protocol this week when she posted an Instagram snap that actually had a substantial caption. There were no long lists of hashtags or requests to follow up, only a few sentences about how her baby has grown.