Lerato Sengadi on mourning HHP: Today I will play ur music for the first time in 90 days

25 January 2019 - 11:11 By Karishma Thakurdin
Lerato Sengadi misses HHP dearly.
Image: Instagram/Lerato Sengadi

Even though HHP's wife, Lerato Sengadi will feel his loss forever on the three month anniversary of his death she chose to celebrate him. 

The hip-hop veteran took his own life on October 24, 2018 after a lengthy battle with depression. 

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Lerato gave followers a glimpse of the grief she felt.

"After crying for 89 consecutive days, mourning a love lost, on the 90th day I choose to celebrate a life l was blessed to be a part of. One that has moulded me into the queen I am becoming." 

Lerato added that for the first time in 90days she decided to play HHP's music. 

"Today I will play ur music for the first time in 90 days and sing along like I always did before. So if the tears wanna come back they’re just gonna have to wait until tomorrow because today I’m celebrating you Motho waka." 

