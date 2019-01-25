TshisaLIVE

Nadia Nakia finally spills tea on her album plans

25 January 2019 - 07:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Nadia Nakai will release her debut album this year.
Image: Instagram/Nadia Nakai

Nadia Nakai has addressed the mob of impatient fans calling for her to finally drop her debut album, telling TshisaLIVE that the long wait will soon be over.

Fans have BEEN demanding that Nadia drop the album after several delays, even pestering her label boss Cassper Nyovest on Twitter this week to make her drop it.

Nadia said she was aware of the insane demand for the album and that it just made her more determined to release the record when it was at peak level.

"I know everyone has been waiting but I can't say much right now. I don't want to drop something that I am not completely proud of and then look back and think I could have done better. I try not to give into the pressure and then regret it."

She said that she has been in the studio for months working and reworking on songs.

"It is difficult but I know what I want to do with it and I don't want to rush it. I know that all eyes are on me now and I have to deliver."

Although Nadia was hesitant to give a date for the release, she said fans can at least expect the album later this year.

"It will definitely be this year. 2019 is the year," she said with a laugh.

