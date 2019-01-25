TshisaLIVE

Oliver Mtukudzi's message to Ringo: We came to earth to make everyone happy

25 January 2019 - 11:32 By Karishma Thakurdin
Ringo Madlingozi with his 'hero' Oliver Mtukudzi.
Image: Instagram/Ringo Madlingozi

Musician and actor Ringo Madlingozi has joined the rest of the world in paying tribute to renowned jazz musician Oliver Mtukudzi. 

Oliver died on Wednesday at the age of 66 after battling a long illness. 

Ringo was fortunate enough to spend time with the jazz star, who shared many pearls of wisdom with him. 

"You said, 'We came here on this earth to make everyone happy, so let’s do it until we are done with our calling and we can say goodbye.' Goodbye my brother! I don’t know if I will ever speak to you again. I don’t know if heaven has a township. Rest in peace my hero!" 

Ringo also shared a clip from one of their performances together in December. 

