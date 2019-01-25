Oliver Mtukudzi's message to Ringo: We came to earth to make everyone happy
Musician and actor Ringo Madlingozi has joined the rest of the world in paying tribute to renowned jazz musician Oliver Mtukudzi.
Oliver died on Wednesday at the age of 66 after battling a long illness.
Ringo was fortunate enough to spend time with the jazz star, who shared many pearls of wisdom with him.
"You said, 'We came here on this earth to make everyone happy, so let’s do it until we are done with our calling and we can say goodbye.' Goodbye my brother! I don’t know if I will ever speak to you again. I don’t know if heaven has a township. Rest in peace my hero!"
Ringo also shared a clip from one of their performances together in December.
Here we were, two days before my birthday, 10th of Dec, you had plans to coincide your celebrations of opening your CENTRE Pakarapayi in Norton where we were performing INTO YAM for the umpteenth time for your people , with my birthday and it worked. I am still thanking you as I was and will always thank you for introducing me to the lovely Zimbabweans. REST IN PEACE MY BROTHER