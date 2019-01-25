TshisaLIVE

Social media's calling for Rasta to not paint Oliver Mtukudzi, but will he?

25 January 2019 - 08:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Rasta has given sketching Slikour a bash.
Rasta has given sketching Slikour a bash.
Image: Instagram/Siya Metana

Following Oliver Mtukudzi's death on Wednesday, social media users have turned their attention to infamous funeral artist Lebani Sirenje aka Rasta, calling for him to not paint the renowned jazz musician.

The 67-year-old Zimbabwean musician died after battling a long illness. 

Over the past few months Rasta has found himself on the trends list for missing the mark when it came to painting fallen stars.  

Despite the criticism, Rasta told TshisaLIVE that as a fellow Zimbabwean and someone whose been inspired by Oliver's music, he feels compelled to show his respects by painting the renowned star. 

"Of course my biggest problem is transport but I will definitely do something for Oliver. Maybe at the memorial service I will be able to complete the drawing and hand over but I definitely have to do this one." 

Here's what Rasta thinks about the backlash over his paintings

"I'm not trained for the kind of pressure I get these days...but I won't stop painting," said Rasta.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Rasta said it would be a great injustice for him to not paint Oliver because of the impact his music had on him. 

"I've been listening to Oliver's music since my primary days and when times were hard his music kept us going. I always loved that he remained a true African and a true Zimbabwean no matter how famous he got. He sang his Shona songs proudly and made his people proud. That Senzeni song is my all time favourite."

Rasta, who is no stranger to criticism said he's learnt to let the "hate" slide because people judge his incomplete work instead of the finished product. 

"I have been drawing for a long time, since my high school days and it's my passion something that I live for. What people don't understand is that painting is a process and it's not a fast process. There's a lot of steps that must be taken from the first sketch to the final product. The problem now is that the minute I sit down, someone takes a picture of my incomplete work and says to Twitter, 'Look at Rasta's painting!' but at that stage the picture is not done, so it doesn't look great because it isn't done. But Twitter doesn't care, they go ahead and judge anyway," Rasta said.

Rasta sketches Slikour and it may be his best work yet

Has Rasta earned himself a comeback?
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

A recap of Rasta's epic 2018 fails!

Twitter showed Rasta no mercy.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

The internet can’t get over Rasta’s Soweto Uprising painting

Rasta just added more fuel to the fire.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

'Rasta strikes again!' The internet is tripping over his portraits of Beyoncé & Jay-Z

Someone said Bey and Jay must take him with them back to America
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Legendary jazz musician Oliver Mtukudzi has died TshisaLIVE
  2. Yobe confession has fans shaking TshisaLIVE
  3. Here’s why Somizi gave this interracial OPW couple the thumbs up TshisaLIVE
  4. Zodwa Wabantu on performing in Namibia: It was the first time I was not judged ... TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | DJ Arch Jnr impresses on the America's Got Talent stage! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘Watson had Zuma in his pocket’- Agrizzi tells state capture commission
Remembering renowned Zimbabwean musician Mtukudzi
X