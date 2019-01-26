Enhle Mbali pens the sweetest note to her grandmother

Enhle Mbali recently celebrated her grandmother's birthday with some of their closest family members and it was a very special day.

The actress said her gran's words on the day filled her spirit.

"This is my Granny. Malebone Mogasè. One of the most hard working woman I know. She has grown so much in her mature age She has shown me it’s never too late to fix, never to late to feed your spirit. I love to spoil people. So on her birthday I booked one of the best restaurants and got close family members to come celebrate with her.

"She said to me, 'I have never had anyone do this for me ever in my 73 years of life. I have always done this for people, today I bless your life so when I die , you need not slaughter for my blessings you have it today."

Enhle said that often people forget about their elders and that it was important to make them happy while they were still here on earth.