Florence Masebe opens up about her journey to healing

Even though the pain of losing her son almost three years will live with Florence Masebe forever, she believes she's become stronger.

Taking to Instagram earlier this week, Florence opened up about how she MC'ed a funeral and managed not to break down.

"I went to a funeral on Friday and I did not cry. Not because I did not care. I had prayed hard that morning for strength so I could stand strong and carry out the programme with as much dignity as I could master."

Florence added that she managed to find strength to complete the task ahead of her.

"I don't know where it came from but the strength was there. I did not need my own tears getting in the way of the task at hand. I saw funeral cars and did not break. I stood in front of a coffin and did not break. I walked through a graveyard and did not break... Is my pain all gone? No. I'm now a little bit stronger than I was when it first hit me. It still hurts. On Friday I deferred the tears. That to me signals a bit of healing. For this I am thankful."

Florence lost her son, Masakona in 2015 when he fell into a pool and drowned at her Johannesburg home.