TshisaLIVE

WATCH | This #paperdancechallenge dedicated to blessers is hilarious!

26 January 2019 - 08:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Although popular blesser Serge Cabonge is known for his moreki tendencies, his lack of mokhaba excludes him from this challenge.
Although popular blesser Serge Cabonge is known for his moreki tendencies, his lack of mokhaba excludes him from this challenge.
Image: Via Instagram

There's never a dull moment in Mzansi and every day we prove just how much we don't deserve the internet and this #paperdancechallenge is just one reason why social media is problematic and ironically hilarious!

A video of a man showing his snazzy moves at a groove dominated social media. The man who is clearly enjoying himself does some unconventional dance moves as he licks his glass of beer and plays around with it to the beat of the song.

You'd think it would look weird but it actually looks fun, fun enough to have been turned into a challenge. More than his dance moves, the man has become viral because he's likened to how older men - usually blessers - dance at parties or clubs.

Especially if they are footing the bill and you have no choice but to let them flourish because well moreki!

View this post on Instagram

#paperdancechallenge #Kill them

A post shared by djmahoota (@djmahoota) on

The imitation video were hilarious though.

View this post on Instagram

#paperdancechallenge

A post shared by djmahoota (@djmahoota) on

IN MEMES | Goodness' rape aftermath triggers Twitter hard!

It doesn't matter that Goodness isn't a "nice" person, no one deserves to be raped!
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

The net goes nuts over Teyana Taylor & Iman's alleged threesome that 'ended' in a baby

'Iman is not dumb, he know I'd kill him. End of story,' said Teyana
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Nadia Nakai goes international with US gig: This is my chance to shine

Nadia is the first SA female rapper to perform at the prestigious SXSW music festival.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Sbahle Mpisane is on a mammoth recovery journey

She will get stronger. Fact.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Most read

  1. IN MEMES | Goodness' rape aftermath triggers Twitter hard! TshisaLIVE
  2. Zodwa Wabantu on performing in Namibia: It was the first time I was not judged ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Here’s why Cassper’s ‘sketchy' math skills were trending TshisaLIVE
  4. Yobe confession has fans shaking TshisaLIVE
  5. Legendary jazz musician Oliver Mtukudzi has died TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘Watson had Zuma in his pocket’, Agrizzi tells state capture commission
Remembering renowned Zimbabwean musician Mtukudzi
X