Bontle Modiselle pens a letter to her body

After going through the most in 2018, Bontle Modiselle has decided to be kinder to her body this year and wants to help other women do the same.

The TV personality penned a heartfelt letter to her body, which touches on some of the challenges she's faced.

"Dear body you’ve changed! As of late, you’ve been greeted by the mention of how much weight you’ve lost. True. What is also true is that in 2018 you experienced very testing levels of variations in hardship, insecurities, injuries, scrutiny, learning how far you can go, you danced, you made love, you had inconsistent eating and sleeping patterns, you superseded my mind when it told you give up, you taught me more about the things you love, the things you hate and what you just won’t take - man! I tested you," read part of the letter.

Bontle added that one of her goals for 2019 is to help others find "true love in themselves" and to love life.

She also revealed that she will be starting dance sessions and that more information will be made available soon.