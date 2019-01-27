TshisaLIVE

First look at Khabonina's baby girl

27 January 2019 - 12:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Khabonina has finally introduced her daughter to fans.
Khabonina has finally introduced her daughter to fans.
Image: Instagram/Khabonina

After months of keeping her daughter away from the public eye, Khabonina has decided to introduce her to the world. 

The actress and fitness fundi celebrated her first birthday as a mom earlier this week and decided the time was right. 

"My very first birthday as a mommy. Feeling so happy so content so at ease with life ... God's timing couldn’t have been more perfect," she said. 

Khabonina surprised fans when she announced in October last year that she had welcomed a baby girl. 

The actress managed to keep her entire pregnancy a secret so it's not surprising that she's kept her daughter's face off social media for four months. 

Meet Khabonina's little princess...

Nadia Nakai finally spills tea on her album plans

Nadia wants to make sure it is perfect!
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Jerry Mofokeng: I think I will die on screens

Bra Jerry isn't going anywhere.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Social media's calling for Rasta to not paint Oliver Mtukudzi, but will he?

'I've been listening to Oliver's music since my primary days and when times were hard his music kept us going,' says Rasta.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Malcolm X wants to give R3,000 to the malume who went viral eating nectarines with pap

The People's Blesser is also giving R2,000 to anyone who can find him.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Most read

  1. IN MEMES | Goodness' rape aftermath triggers Twitter hard! TshisaLIVE
  2. Social media's calling for Rasta to not paint Oliver Mtukudzi, but will he? TshisaLIVE
  3. Zodwa Wabantu on performing in Namibia: It was the first time I was not judged ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Lerato Sengadi on mourning HHP: Today I will play ur music for the first time ... TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Zodwa shares her beauty secret to removing dark thigh spots & ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘Watson had Zuma in his pocket’, Agrizzi tells state capture commission
Remembering renowned Zimbabwean musician Mtukudzi
X