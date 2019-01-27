First look at Khabonina's baby girl

After months of keeping her daughter away from the public eye, Khabonina has decided to introduce her to the world.

The actress and fitness fundi celebrated her first birthday as a mom earlier this week and decided the time was right.

"My very first birthday as a mommy. Feeling so happy so content so at ease with life ... God's timing couldn’t have been more perfect," she said.

Khabonina surprised fans when she announced in October last year that she had welcomed a baby girl.

The actress managed to keep her entire pregnancy a secret so it's not surprising that she's kept her daughter's face off social media for four months.

Meet Khabonina's little princess...