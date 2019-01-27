Lerato Kganyago hits out at 'fake feminism'
27 January 2019 - 10:00
Lerato Kganyago feels strongly about women who bully others but claim to be feminists.
The TV and radio personality who has been through the most at the hands of cyberbullies took to Twitter to let followers that any form of bullying is not cool.
Lerato reposted a clip from Good Morning Britain where it was being discussed if strippers and models who showed off their bodies could be classified as feminists.
BATHONG! I’ve BEEN saying some of these bullies hide behind the name “FEMINIST”... They all over these twitter streets https://t.co/DpYZojvp4S— leratokganyago (@leratokganyago) January 22, 2019
Lerato added that people should stop using feminism to hide their bullying.