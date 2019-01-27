TshisaLIVE

Lerato Kganyago hits out at 'fake feminism'

27 January 2019 - 10:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Lerato Kganyago wants people to stop using feminism as an excuse for bullying.
Image: Instagram/ Lerato Kganyago

Lerato Kganyago feels strongly about women who bully others but claim to be feminists. 

The TV and radio personality who has been through the most at the hands of cyberbullies took to Twitter to let followers that any form of bullying is not cool. 

Lerato reposted a clip from Good Morning Britain where it was being discussed if strippers and models who showed off their bodies could be classified as feminists. 

Lerato added that people should stop using feminism to hide their bullying. 

