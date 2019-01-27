TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Here's what went down when Usain Bolt challenged Unathi to a dance off

27 January 2019 - 16:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Unathi showed Usain how it's done.
Image: Instagram/Unathi Msengana

Usain Bolt was never ready for Unathi's rocking dance moves when he challenged her to a dance off. 

Unathi was out on the town with Minnie Dlamini and Usain when the former sprinter thought he could take Unathi's dance moves on. 

"The fastest man on earth challenges me to a get down dance off. At first I tried to humbly decline saying, ‘Bruv as much as I could never challenge you to a 100m sprint I don’t think you want to challenge an African child to a dance challenge. Our squat game is for the gods of Wakanda.  He insisted. As you can see I won." 

Swipe left neh. 

