DJ Black Coffee's heading back to Vegas!
The DJ has signed on for a second season of his residency in the party mecca.
After killing the party scene in Las Vegas last year, Black Coffee will be heading back to the city for a residency at the Wynn Nightclub.
The star made the exciting announcement on Sunday evening and sent fans into a tizz.
Proud to announce 2019 Wynn Nightlife residency Las Vegas. #WeAreWynnNightlife pic.twitter.com/WqcKcbZQ10— Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) January 27, 2019
Black Coffee's previous residency at the club was a huge deal that gained major hype.
His sets were also attended by some pretty big names, including Drake.
Drake last night at @virgilabloh x @RealBlackCoffee’s #ArtOfTheWild set in Vegas. pic.twitter.com/KN9bcYQMLS— Word On Road (@WordOnRd) October 8, 2018
Black Coffee will join a great list of other residents at the club this year, including The Chainsmokers, Bedouin, Guy Gerber, Jamie Jones, Nicole Moudaber, The Martinez Brothers and Diplo.
Black Coffee has also had a two-season residency at Hi Ibiza.
The DJ is currently on holiday but thanked followers, who flooded his page with congratulatory messages.
Congratulations @RealBlackCoffee !! It's been an honor for us fans who have followed you since Winter Music Conferences in Miami to witness you humbly grow into what you are in music today, still staying true to you. Continued blessings, success and humility. #fansince2011— Debbie Valentina (@DebbieValentina) January 27, 2019
Congratulations. You deserve it not just because you are immensely talented but also because you are an amazing human being👊🏿👊🏿— Adonis Munemo (@kuzcoblaze) January 27, 2019
Las vegas! Wooow, congrats king✊✊I salute and respect you. May GOD continue to bless you— The—Tsongalist🇿🇿🇦🇦 (@Menkhas) January 27, 2019
Bhuda..... 🙌🏿This I s massive, South Africa and Africa as a whole is proud of you keep pushing those boundaries but please leave us some history to be made and some records to be broken, bro u taking over evreeeeeeerytging.— s_a_m_o_r_a (@REELQUELLdeejay) January 28, 2019