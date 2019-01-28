TshisaLIVE

DJ Black Coffee's heading back to Vegas!

The DJ has signed on for a second season of his residency in the party mecca.

28 January 2019 - 11:27 By Kyle Zeeman
DJ Black Coffee has nailed another season residency in Vegas.
DJ Black Coffee has nailed another season residency in Vegas.
Image: Instagram/ Black Coffee

After killing the party scene in Las Vegas last year, Black Coffee will be heading back to the city for a residency at the Wynn Nightclub.

The star made the exciting announcement on Sunday evening and sent fans into a tizz. 

Black Coffee's previous residency at the club was a huge deal that gained major hype. 

His sets were also attended by some pretty big names, including Drake.

Black Coffee will join a great list of other residents at the club this year, including The Chainsmokers, Bedouin, Guy Gerber, Jamie Jones, Nicole Moudaber, The Martinez Brothers and Diplo.

Black Coffee has also had a two-season residency at Hi Ibiza.

The DJ is currently on holiday but thanked followers, who flooded his page with  congratulatory messages. 

These are black children trying to eat: Prince Kaybee joins amapiano debate

Kaybee wasn't holding back.
TshisaLIVE
8 hours ago

Black Coffee's year in 10 moments

A run through Black Coffee's year of wins.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

WATCH | Black Coffee shares some private moments with The Carters

The chill Black Coffee had around The Carters is the type we all aspire to have!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. IN MEMES | Goodness' rape aftermath triggers Twitter hard! TshisaLIVE
  2. Zodwa Wabantu on performing in Namibia: It was the first time I was not judged ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Lvovo spoils himself with a new BMW worth R1,5-million TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | This #paperdancechallenge dedicated to blessers is hilarious! TshisaLIVE
  5. Social media's calling for Rasta to not paint Oliver Mtukudzi, but will he? TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Massive fire consumes Lion’s Head
‘Watson had Zuma in his pocket’, Agrizzi tells state capture commission
X