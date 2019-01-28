TshisaLIVE

Dripping in gold: Minnie, Boity and Rolene did the most at the Sun Met

28 January 2019 - 06:53 By Jessica Levitt
Boity & Minnie: when power women unite
Image: Instagram/Minnie Dlamini

The theme for the 2019 Sun Met was precious metals and our celebs did the most in making sure that they were dripping in gold as they took to Kenilworth Racecourse on Saturday for the glitzy event.

Minnie Dlamini and Boity Thulo won the crowds as they entered wearing outfits that showed off their curves in all the right places.

Minnie's flesh-flaunting outfit had everybody drooling.

Boity made sure she was the centre of attention with this impressive frock. 

Former Miss South Africa and Miss World Rolene Strauss said it was the first time she went to an event with her "natural curls."

What. A. Mood.

