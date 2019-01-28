It still feels exciting & unreal - Oros Mampofu's going to be a dad!

Oros may have tried his best to keep a cool head during the photo shoot but inside the actor was freaking out with excitement.

He called fatherhood "the greatest pleasure afforded to me in life to this day"

"It still feels exciting and unreal to me. But beyond all else, my greatest gratitude has been affording myself and Bianca the opportunity to take this first experience of having a child in and being fully here. Being there for each other at every juncture of this journey has been my greatest priority and pride and I can’t be happier to be here with you, Bianca."

He went on to thank his queen for her support.

"Thank you for bearing me the miracle, embracing me as I am, for taking my hand at every step of this journey in a magical creation. It’s been an interesting journey and there’s still a lot for us to figure out but I trust that the connection we carry between us will guide us into a beautiful adventure that both you and I can even begin to imagine."