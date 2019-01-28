TshisaLIVE

It still feels exciting & unreal - Oros Mampofu's going to be a dad!

The former Skeem Saam star is over the moon...

28 January 2019 - 08:28 By Kyle Zeeman
Oros Mampofu and his partner Bianca are going to be parents.
Image: Instagram/ Oros Mampofu

Get the nappie bag and pram ready, Oros Mampofu is going to be a dad!

The former Skeem Saam star surprised fans over the weekend when he announced that he and the missus Bianca are going to be parents.

And judging by the snap he posted to share the good news, Bianca is quite far along already.

Oros may have tried his best to keep a cool head during the photo shoot but inside the actor was freaking out with excitement. 

He called fatherhood "the greatest pleasure afforded to me in life to this day"

"It still feels exciting and unreal to me. But beyond all else, my greatest gratitude has been affording myself and Bianca the opportunity to take this first experience of having a child in and being fully here. Being there for each other at every juncture of this journey has been my greatest priority and pride and I can’t be happier to be here with you, Bianca." 

He went on to thank his queen for her support.

"Thank you for bearing me the miracle, embracing me as I am, for taking my hand at every step of this journey in a magical creation. It’s been an interesting journey and there’s still a lot for us to figure out but I trust that the connection we carry between us will guide us into a beautiful adventure that both you and I can even begin to imagine."

Bianca is just as excited, calling 2019 the "year of blessings on blessings on blessings".

"I couldn’t have been gifted with a better person to share this journey with. Our baby is the luckiest baby in the world to have you as a daddy, Oros Mampofu. Thank you for this royal beautiful gift. Here’s to figuring out parenting together."

TshisaLIVE
