It's going to be lit! Pearl Thusi unveiled as master of AKA roast

28 January 2019 - 09:07 By Karishma Thakurdin
Pearl Thusi is set to take the helm on the Roast of AKA.
Pearl Thusi is set to take the helm on the Roast of AKA.
Image: Instagram/Pearl Thusi

Everyone knows that Pearl Thusi is the queen of shade and isn't shy to dish out. 

So, AKA and the rest of the panel are in for a real grilling because she's  just been unveiled as the roast master of The Comedy Central Roast of AKA. 

Pearl will use her sass and wit to drive the panel of ten of roasters when AKA takes the hot seat next month.

Mama Pantha is also Comedy Central's first female roast master in Africa. 

"I’m very excited to be the Roast Master and to work with Comedy Central for the first time. To be the first female Roast Master in Africa and first black woman globally is a great achievement." 

Pearl also had a stinging message for AKA. 

"To AKA - we’ve talked a lot of mess on Twitter and in private, but now we’re going to settle this in front of the world, with no one to protect you. This is deeper than rap beef. It will be on stage and to your face. I honestly can’t wait. Oh, and I won’t be alone as I’ve got a team of roasters with me. So poetic. Just remember: Composure, Composure!" 

It all goes down on February 21 at the Teatro at Montecasino. 

