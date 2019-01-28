TshisaLIVE

Minnie unfazed by #SunMet dress hate: We did something different & I loved it

28 January 2019 - 14:04 By Karishma Thakurdin
Minnie Dlamini's dress wasn't a winner with everyone.
Minnie Dlamini's dress wasn't a winner with everyone.
Image: Instagram/Minnie Dlamini

Not everyone was impressed by Minnie Dlamini's 'liquid gold' Gert-Johan Coetzee dress which she rocked to the Sun Met this past weekend. 

The Mother City was a hive of activity as Mzansi's famous faces pulled out all the stops at the glitzy horse racing event. 

Minnie, who returned to the event as the host alongside retired sprinter Usain Bolt wore a loose-fitting sheer dress by Gert-Johan Coetzee. 

While Minnie is one of Mzansi's media darlings, the dress seemed to miss the mark for some fans. 

The rumour mill also went into overdrive with pesky pregnancy rumours again. 

But Minnie and Gert gave the criticism the cold shoulder. 

"We did something different and I loved it," Minnie told Gert on Instagram.

He replied telling the star that she looked gorgeous.

"Only the brave dare to be different. You looked gorgeous." 

Dripping in gold: Minnie, Boity and Rolene did the most at the Sun Met

Minnie and Boity: What happens when power women unite
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Rasta ruffles feathers again- 'Since when did Oliver Mtukudzi look like a Emzini Wezinsizwa character?'

The infamous painter had peeps talking both sides of the SA-Zim border.
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Bonang disgusted by #DMF contestant Queen

Queen had the whole of Mzansi fuming.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. IN MEMES | Goodness' rape aftermath triggers Twitter hard! TshisaLIVE
  2. Zodwa Wabantu on performing in Namibia: It was the first time I was not judged ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Lvovo spoils himself with a new BMW worth R1,5-million TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | This #paperdancechallenge dedicated to blessers is hilarious! TshisaLIVE
  5. Social media's calling for Rasta to not paint Oliver Mtukudzi, but will he? TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Massive fire consumes Lion’s Head
‘Watson had Zuma in his pocket’, Agrizzi tells state capture commission
X