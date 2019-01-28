Minnie unfazed by #SunMet dress hate: We did something different & I loved it

Not everyone was impressed by Minnie Dlamini's 'liquid gold' Gert-Johan Coetzee dress which she rocked to the Sun Met this past weekend.

The Mother City was a hive of activity as Mzansi's famous faces pulled out all the stops at the glitzy horse racing event.

Minnie, who returned to the event as the host alongside retired sprinter Usain Bolt wore a loose-fitting sheer dress by Gert-Johan Coetzee.

While Minnie is one of Mzansi's media darlings, the dress seemed to miss the mark for some fans.

The rumour mill also went into overdrive with pesky pregnancy rumours again.

But Minnie and Gert gave the criticism the cold shoulder.

"We did something different and I loved it," Minnie told Gert on Instagram.

He replied telling the star that she looked gorgeous.

"Only the brave dare to be different. You looked gorgeous."