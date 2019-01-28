Robot dance moves & dodgy makeup- The Silahle’s shut down OPW
Neo and Simphiwe had Our Perfect Wedding viewers on the edge of their seats on Sunday when they shared their special day with Mzansi.
The couple checked all the boxes from food to decor in pursuit of their special day.
They even included their young son in the ceremony, holding him as they walked back down the aisle on their way from saying their vows.
The kiss at the altar was also great, with malume claiming he kissed her like it was their first time.
It was a fairytale wedding, which had fans giggling at points.
First off, host Vele Manenje had the people in stitches when she announced that a wedding was the perfect occasion to do some dancing.
#Ourperfectwedding#OPW— The Element🇳🇦 (@BradleyUrikhob) January 27, 2019
Guys😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gTvce6s2Iv
#OurPerfectWedding Vele is just awesome pic.twitter.com/ieehHNuPvZ— Patricia TL Williams (@patricia_tl) January 27, 2019
But the bride's makeup also had people talking because the complexion of her neck and face were different.
It was a mess and Twitter was alive with memes about the drama.
Halala Sterring!!!— Vee (@MamaKhwezi) January 27, 2019
Mara that neck though... Jezas!!!#ourperfectwedding pic.twitter.com/wYebbeLICa
#OurPerfectWedding— Mphilo Lawrence Nkosi (@lawrence_mphilo) January 27, 2019
When I looked the face and neck. pic.twitter.com/TXJN96GQo0
Our Makoti's neck is darker than my sins. #OurPerfectWedding— A Zulu Girl (@Tabs_Zoeloe) January 27, 2019
#OPW #OurPerfectWedding guys I can't unsee the neck! 🤦♂️🤦♂️🤦♂️ pic.twitter.com/ToC9eM1r9S— tall_Dlamz (@Seni_tallD) January 27, 2019
Makoti looks horrible with that make up black neck #ourperfectwedding pic.twitter.com/2HAzv3zr91— LESEGO (@LessMybuu) January 27, 2019