Robot dance moves & dodgy makeup- The Silahle’s shut down OPW

28 January 2019 - 10:54 By Kyle Zeeman
Neo and Simphiwe tied the knot on this week's episode of 'Our Perfect Wedding'.
Neo and Simphiwe had Our Perfect Wedding viewers on the edge of their seats on Sunday when they shared their special day with Mzansi.

The couple checked all the boxes from food to decor in pursuit of their special day.

They even included their young son in the ceremony, holding him as they walked back down the aisle on their way from saying their vows.

The kiss at the altar was also great, with malume claiming he kissed her like it was their first time.

It was a fairytale wedding, which had fans giggling at points.

First off, host Vele Manenje had the people in stitches when she announced that a wedding was the perfect occasion to do some dancing.

But the bride's makeup also had people talking because the complexion of her neck and face were different.  

It was a mess and Twitter was alive with memes about the drama.

