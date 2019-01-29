Ayanda Borotho: Black people have a false sense of identity in the new SA

Isibaya actress Ayanda Borotho has elaborated on her decision to not speak English at home, claiming "black people have a false sense of identity in this new democracy" and need to return to speaking vernacular languages.

The star recently teamed up with Pan South African Language Board to give away dictionaries and learning material in local languages to school children across the country.

Ayanda told TshisaLIVE she was approached by the organisation after they saw her fight for indigenous languages.

"What definitely stood out for me after I finished meeting with them is that up until that point I hadn't sat in a boardroom where more than four languages were spoken. It was incredible."

The star and the organisation have several initiatives planned to tackle issues such as the accessibility of books in different languages.