IN MEMES | Social media went crazy when Petronella told Goodness she'd kill her

Goodness has been going through the most lately and in her emotional turmoil lost her temper with Petronella, which was a really bad move.

Petronella made sure Goodness knew that it's something she must never, ever try again.

While Goodness didn't intentionally step on Petronella's toes, she spoke out of turn to the feisty helper, who told her exactly where to get off as Goodness tried to apologise.

It was all too much for viewers when Patty warned Goodness about what would happen if she ever disrespected her again.

The devil was in the detail!

"Listen Goodness Mabuza, I am not your friend. Do you hear me? I will kill you with my own hands. I'll put my knee on your chest and suffocate you until you die. I'll suffocate you. Do you hear me?"