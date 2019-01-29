Lerato Kganyago gets into heated #OpenUpTheIndustry debate
Lerato Kganyago did not hold back when she exchanged words with some followers in a spicy #OpenUpTheIndustry debate.
It all went down after Lerato tweeted about how people celebrated international celebs doing the most, but when it came to local stars the debate always reared its head.
Rihanna sings, gets endorsements, starts acting! Mzansi: “YAS QUEEN”. Beyoncé sings, gets endorsements, starts acting, Mzansi: “YAS QUEEN TAKE THEM ALL”! South African artist starts singing, gets a role in a movie, and bags huge endorsement. MZANSI: “Open up the Industry” 😶🤷🏽♀️— leratokganyago (@leratokganyago) January 27, 2019
Lerato did not bite her tongue when one follower accused her of missing the point.
Sis, you're missing the point here. We're saying open up the industry because y'all get hired without talent and use connections (your uncle in your case). If you were talented, Bonang wouldn't have left Metro just because you were to co-host with her. Y'all lack talent! https://t.co/0s6EjFGvDu— Yves Saint D'Arielle (@darryl_kaydee) January 28, 2019
She made it clear that she would not allow anyone to discredit her hard work.
"What you not going to do is discredit my hard work! I bloody worked my ass off to be here, I started at the bottom gracefully, something ya'll don't want to do. When I was at the bottom, you all laughed at me, when I was brokeworking at Soweto TV because it wasn’t cool enough," she said.
Oh Dear Darling! I do! That’s why I work 24/7! Because I DO ME! I don’t spend time on Twitter. knocking other peoples hustle! That’s not the purpose GOD gave me! https://t.co/rweEY9Wbqr— leratokganyago (@leratokganyago) January 29, 2019
Lerato even told one follower that she would one day be on the receiving end of what she was dishing out.
Babe! They day you get Acting, Radio, or Presenting gigs people will be saying the SAME THINGS about you because that’s what they do! You will be on the OTHER side of the fence. Let me know how it feels when you finally inside and remember your tweets. The WHEEL always turns ❤️ https://t.co/AXatrhBx3L— leratokganyago (@leratokganyago) January 29, 2019