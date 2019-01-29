TshisaLIVE

Lerato Kganyago gets into heated #OpenUpTheIndustry debate

29 January 2019 - 15:05 By Karishma Thakurdin
Lerato Kganyago did not mince her words.
Lerato Kganyago did not mince her words.
Image: Instagram/Lerato Kganyago

Lerato Kganyago did not hold back when she exchanged words with some followers in a spicy #OpenUpTheIndustry debate. 

It all went down after Lerato tweeted about how people celebrated international celebs doing the most, but when it came to local stars the debate always reared its head. 

Lerato did not bite her tongue when one follower accused her of missing the point. 

She made it clear that she would not allow anyone to discredit her hard work. 

"What you not going to do is discredit my hard work! I bloody worked my ass off to be here, I started at the bottom gracefully, something ya'll don't want to do. When I was at the bottom, you all laughed at me, when I was brokeworking at Soweto TV because it wasn’t cool enough," she said. 

Lerato even told one follower that she would one day be on the receiving end of what she was dishing out. 

Ayanda Borotho: Black people have a false sense of identity in the new SA

"No one is fighting the French to speak more English in France. It is at the core of our identity. If we wipe out our languages we will wipe out our ...
TshisaLIVE
8 hours ago

Rasta ruffles feathers again- 'Since when did Oliver Mtukudzi look like a Emzini Wezinsizwa character?'

The infamous painter had peeps talking both sides of the SA-Zim border.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Jerry Mofokeng: I think I will die on screens

Bra Jerry isn't going anywhere.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Nadia Nakai finally spills tea on her album plans

Nadia wants to make sure it is perfect!
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Here's what went down when Usain Bolt challenged Unathi to a dance off TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES | Goodness' rape aftermath triggers Twitter hard! TshisaLIVE
  3. Zodwa Wabantu on performing in Namibia: It was the first time I was not judged ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Thembi Seete on lifestyle changes: I was obsessed with being skinny & used ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Here’s why Somizi gave this interracial OPW couple the thumbs up TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Agrizzi changes his story regarding Sunday Times comment
Cash-in-transit van hit by armed robbers in Tembisa
X