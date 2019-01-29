Sbahle Mpisane is allegedly being 'mentally tormented by a stalker'

Fitness fundi, Sbahle Mpisane has come out to detail the mental and emotional torture she's been subjected to, allegedly at the hands of a stalker.

"For the past two weeks I have been dealing with messages from a stalker or hacker who has been blackmailing me & my family on my personal number," she said on Instagram.

Over the past few months Sbahle has been on the mend after a car crash in August 2018 nearly claimed her life. Paramedics had to remove her from the vehicle with Jaws of Life and she was admitted to hospital for three months.

She went on to tell fans that she had not been on Twitter since being discharged from hospital in November and that both her Instagram accounts had been hacked.

"I am already dealing with overcoming an emotionally and physically traumatic accident, and to have someone mentally tormenting me in this way is setting me back emotionally. All I want is to get better and be as close to normalcy as I can possibly can get to."

Sbahle pleaded with the culprit to let her focus on recovering.

"I pray and appeal to you, whoever you are to grant me peace."

A few weeks ago Sbahle reflected on how grateful she was for a second chance in life.

She recently posted aof herself standing up and dancing. When concerned fans said she should be careful, a happy Sbahle was quick to point out that it was just a moment.

"After waking up from my coma, I was in so much pain. It was the most difficult time for my family and friends but they chose to fight for me. Without their faith I would not be here today. I have been blessed with a second chance," she said on Instagram Stories.