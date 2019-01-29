TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Here's 3 reasons why Mzansi loves AKA's Jika music vid!

29 January 2019 - 12:41 By Chrizelda Kekana

The megacy is loving the visuals and "acting" in AKA's latest music vid for Jika, which he dropped in celebration of his birthday on Monday. 

It's been fascinating to watch how SA rappers have been moving away from the 'typical' hip-hop scenery to telling stories. 

The video for Jika plays with the concept of old age and youth, and highlights how the belief that the time in between is "long" is illusive.

The song, which is a collabo between AKA and Yanga Chief was directed by Skystar Films and produced by Nhlanhla 'Life Of Nivo' Ndimande.

It also features actress Celeste Khumalo as the leading lady.

AKA's timeline was flooded with birthday wishes but that didn't take away from the praise he received for the music video.

Here are top 3 reasons why the video was a winner for the megacy.

1. Award-winning acting from Yanga

2. The storyline was adorable, especially with the "golden oldies" theme they had going on

3. The visuals were clean and appealing!

