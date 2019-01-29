WATCH | Here's 3 reasons why Mzansi loves AKA's Jika music vid!
The megacy is loving the visuals and "acting" in AKA's latest music vid for Jika, which he dropped in celebration of his birthday on Monday.
It's been fascinating to watch how SA rappers have been moving away from the 'typical' hip-hop scenery to telling stories.
The video for Jika plays with the concept of old age and youth, and highlights how the belief that the time in between is "long" is illusive.
The song, which is a collabo between AKA and Yanga Chief was directed by Skystar Films and produced by Nhlanhla 'Life Of Nivo' Ndimande.
It also features actress Celeste Khumalo as the leading lady.
AKA's timeline was flooded with birthday wishes but that didn't take away from the praise he received for the music video.
Here are top 3 reasons why the video was a winner for the megacy.
1. Award-winning acting from Yanga
Yanga was Hella convincing as an old man on the #JikaVid ...award winning acting right there pic.twitter.com/Qo4EXjQH32— HAD A GREAT DAD (@Gumbi_Boi) January 28, 2019
2. The storyline was adorable, especially with the "golden oldies" theme they had going on
@akaworldwide #JikaVid 🔥🔥❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/JSfywQ3ZTk— Valar Morghulis 🎭 (@samuelchibwe_) January 28, 2019
3. The visuals were clean and appealing!
The money shot by @PixelKollective #JikaVid #JikaVideo #Jika pic.twitter.com/j3tvqCC97W— LIFE OF NIVO™ (@LifeOfNivo) January 28, 2019