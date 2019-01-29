WATCH | Kabomo on the stigmas attached to a black man in SA

Musician and actor Kabomo was left heartbroken after the "stereotypes around South Africa men" had apparently prevented him from helping a woman in need.

Joburg resembled something out of a Noah's Ark movie on Sunday as a freak thunderstorm ripped through the city.

Kabomo was caught in the storm along with several others around him and wanted to offer refuge to some who were left stranded.

He offered to help a lady with a lift to her destination but she refused, which left him dejected. Kabomo also contemplated how stereotypes about South African men had tripped him up.

"If there was ever a reason to hate being a black South African man, for me it is tonight. It is dark outside. It is raining. I see a lady being rained on hard. Now, if I stop and offer her a lift, I am bringing fear to her. Because if a black man stops for a sister at night, it means that she is risking herself of being murdered or raped or being burnt alive. I can't even stop for a sister because I know what that means."

Kabomo said he was glad that the woman was safety conscious and knew "the risks" but that it sucked that he represented a "danger".