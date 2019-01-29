TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Kabomo on the stigmas attached to a black man in SA

He said it is rough when you can’t even help without being suspicious

29 January 2019 - 08:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Musician Kabomo was heartbroken that he wasn't able to help.
Image: Via Kabomo.com

Musician and actor Kabomo was left heartbroken after the "stereotypes around South Africa men" had apparently prevented him from helping a woman in need.

Joburg resembled something out of a Noah's Ark movie on Sunday as a freak thunderstorm ripped through the city.

Kabomo was caught in the storm along with several others around him and wanted to offer refuge to some who were left stranded.

He offered to help a lady with a lift to her destination but she refused, which left him dejected. Kabomo also contemplated how stereotypes about South African men had tripped him up.

"If there was ever a reason to hate being a black South African man, for me it is tonight. It is dark outside. It is raining. I see a lady being rained on hard. Now, if I stop and offer her a lift, I am bringing fear to her. Because if a black man stops for a sister at night, it means that she is risking herself of being murdered or raped or being burnt alive. I can't even stop for a sister because I know what that means."

Kabomo said he was glad  that the woman was safety conscious and knew "the risks" but that it sucked that he represented a "danger".

Moneoa, Unathi, Mpumi Somandla and Lockdown actress Slindile Nodangala were just some of the celebs, who shared his heartbreak.

Mpumi shared Kabomo's sentiments, pointing out that too often black women who were supposed to be running to black men for protection instead ran away from them for their own protection.

"It sucks. We live in fear of people that are supposed to be our kings, our brothers and our protectors. We are supposed to run towards black men when we are in danger but we run away from them because they are the danger."

