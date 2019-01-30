TshisaLIVE

Andile Ncube is gatvol of women being 'trashed' on social media

30 January 2019 - 06:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Andile Ncube called a tweep out for talking trash about women for likes.
Andile Ncube called a tweep out for talking trash about women for likes.
Image: Instagram/Andile Ncube

Andile Ncube lost his cool on Twitter when he came across a tweep who used a picture of Ayanda Thabethe's sister Lungile to "trash" women.

The TV presenter was completely annoyed by the person, who posted a picture of the self-taught makeup artist with the caption: "Tell me what you know about these kinda ladies?"

Even though the tweet has since been deleted, screenshots of it have been circulating. 

Andile, who used to be romantically linked to Lungile's sister Ayanda was not willing to let the apparent slander slide and called the tweep to order. He even took  the opportunity to tell the tweep exactly what Lungile does.

"(Just) so you know she’s an amazing, educated and self-made woman who is as beautiful on the inside as she is in this picture," Andile said before he told the guy to "tsek!".

While the tweep may have just used Lungile's picture without knowing who she was, she is actually quite recognised as a makeup artist and an influencer.

She has a YouTube channel on which she shares curated beauty content.

Check out one of her videos below:

Ayanda Borotho: Black people have a false sense of identity in the new SA

"No one is fighting the French to speak more English in France. It is at the core of our identity. If we wipe out our languages we will wipe out our ...
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Rasta ruffles feathers again- 'Since when did Oliver Mtukudzi look like a Emzini Wezinsizwa character?'

The infamous painter had peeps talking both sides of the SA-Zim border.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Malcolm X wants to give R3,000 to the malume who went viral eating nectarines with pap

The People's Blesser is also giving R2,000 to anyone who can find him.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

TshisaLIVE's last interview with Oliver Mtukudzi: His goal was to always make music with a message

'You lose the purpose of a song if it says nothing, you must have something to share with the people who are listening' Oliver Mtukudzi
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Bonang disgusted by #DMF contestant Queen TshisaLIVE
  2. Unathi Nkayi hits back at 'R100k electricity bill' report TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Here's what went down when Usain Bolt challenged Unathi to a dance off TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES | Goodness' rape aftermath triggers Twitter hard! TshisaLIVE
  5. Rasta ruffles feathers again- 'Since when did Oliver Mtukudzi look like a ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Agrizzi changes his story regarding Sunday Times comment
Cash-in-transit van hit by armed robbers in Tembisa
X