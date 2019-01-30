Andile Ncube is gatvol of women being 'trashed' on social media
Andile Ncube lost his cool on Twitter when he came across a tweep who used a picture of Ayanda Thabethe's sister Lungile to "trash" women.
The TV presenter was completely annoyed by the person, who posted a picture of the self-taught makeup artist with the caption: "Tell me what you know about these kinda ladies?"
Even though the tweet has since been deleted, screenshots of it have been circulating.
Andile, who used to be romantically linked to Lungile's sister Ayanda was not willing to let the apparent slander slide and called the tweep to order. He even took the opportunity to tell the tweep exactly what Lungile does.
"(Just) so you know she’s an amazing, educated and self-made woman who is as beautiful on the inside as she is in this picture," Andile said before he told the guy to "tsek!".
fucking coward with thumbs for a brain! so you know she’s an amazing,educated and self made woman whos as beautiful on the inside as she is in this pic! Not that you care because what’s someone’s life when you can get SM hype!— Andile Ncube (@AndileNcube) January 28, 2019
Tsek to all the comments that entertain this rubbish https://t.co/FgpzbD3UNw
While the tweep may have just used Lungile's picture without knowing who she was, she is actually quite recognised as a makeup artist and an influencer.
She has a YouTube channel on which she shares curated beauty content.
Check out one of her videos below: