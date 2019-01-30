Can someone tell Skeem Saam’s Ma Ntuli to chill about the eggs?
Even though many of us have already celebrated payday, Januworry stress seems to still be rife in Ma Ntuli's house.
Ma was livid with malume Dennis on Skeem Saam after he went all ape on the groceries and ate eggs like it was going out of fashion.
Imagine! That time malume hasn't even paid his rent money.
For ma, three eggs in one go is way too much and she couldn't help complain about the situation.
Ma Ntuli even hatched a plan (see what we did there?) to hide them in the bedroom so that malume couldn't get his hands on them.
And while many felt her pain, some fans thought she was being too dramatic and should just let it go.
In fact, the egg debate was so fierce it saw the show trend for two days in a row. Over eggs...
The streets knew just what to do with the memes.
I understand Ma Ntuli' s frustration #SkeemSaam 😥😥 pic.twitter.com/Kb839Z6gC0— BAB (@MantloroRammala) January 29, 2019
Aowa Dennis must stop with the eggs guys yoh #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/8KwbLSaMVf— IG: Seago_Sg🌈🇿🇦 (@Seago_SG) January 29, 2019
I'm suing SkeemSaam— BuyBrownMall (@buy_mall) January 29, 2019
MaNtuli traumatized me. This morning I couldn't fry 3 eggs for myself!
In my own house nogal!
#SkeemSaam
Dennis n his 3 eggs addiction has Mantuli hiding them in the bedroom #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/MdTQ2JSgaq— Motho Wa Modimo (@Lebzito8) January 29, 2019
Dennis ate all the 18 eggs alone, poor Seakamela fam #SkeemSaam— Sandiso Luhlabo (@ShavasLuhlabo) January 29, 2019
🥚🥚🥚 3 eggs MmaNtuli is already calling family meeting !!😹😹😹😹😹😹😹#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/PTrZQVy600— ALLI Q4 (@alli_q4) January 29, 2019
Yhooo so many eggs!!!— New born (@Ta_Lucks) January 29, 2019
MaNtuli must open a case.#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/rXyiQO00wh
Mantuli and eggs belong in the same whatsapp group #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/doAqTjKuJV— @masakalateboho (@masakalateboho) January 29, 2019
#SkeemSaam 3 eggs and 6 slices of bread ka January and that time u not helping with groceries?? #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/P6JNONlI2j— !!!!!! (@Otsile_Keemz) January 28, 2019
Is Mantuli really stressing about eggs? She should take that energy and focus on getting a job #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/QtQWWPSqFd— Nubian Queen 🇿🇦👑 (@LessyJantjie) January 29, 2019
#SkeemSaam Ma Ntuli ge a bona Denis 🙄😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/wJPKudevsL— BAB (@MantloroRammala) January 29, 2019