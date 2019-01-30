TshisaLIVE

Can someone tell Skeem Saam’s Ma Ntuli to chill about the eggs?

30 January 2019 - 09:46 By Kyle Zeeman
Skeem Saam's Ma Ntuli is gatvol of Dennis chowing all the eggs.
Image: Via Skeem Saam YouTube

Even though many of us have already celebrated payday, Januworry stress seems to still be rife in Ma Ntuli's house.

Ma was livid with malume Dennis on Skeem Saam after he went all ape on the groceries and ate eggs like it was going out of fashion.

Imagine! That time malume hasn't even paid his rent money.

For ma, three eggs in one go is way too much and she couldn't help complain about the situation. 

Ma Ntuli even hatched a plan (see what we did there?) to hide them in the bedroom so that malume couldn't get his hands on them.

And while many felt her pain, some fans thought she was being too dramatic and should just let it go.

In fact, the egg debate was so fierce it saw the show trend for two days in a row. Over eggs...

The streets knew just what to do with the memes.

