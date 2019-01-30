TshisaLIVE

Cassper: I live a life most artists can only dream of cause I own my music

30 January 2019 - 11:52 By Chrizelda Kekana
Cassper Nyovest shared the line from Nas that inspired his success.
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest by Jabu King

Cassper Nyovest has come out to clear the air after being dragged for apparently throwing shade at an aspiring artist. This after, Cass told the wanna-be artist to "sign himself". 

Whaa had happened was?

One tweep finally gathered enough courage to ask Cassper to consider signing him on as an artist at Family Tree but the #FillUp star told him to "open a company and sign himself". 

Even though some followers thought Cassper was dissing the kid, he made it clear that he was trying to share some of the advice that changed his own life.

Cassper explained that his reply was from a Nas song and it was that lyric that helped get him to where he is today. 

The rapper also grabbed the chance to let everyone know that he's living his best life. According to him it's a life that most of your faves can only dream of because Cassper owns his music.

"That’s a quote from a song. Nas said, ‘start a company sign yourself, that’s a major key.’ Indaba some of you have victim mentality. I’m giving the boy the greatest advice I got. I live a life most artists can only dream of cause I own my own music. Y’all are just ready to be offended."

And just as a side note, Cassper also felt it necessary to let haters know that his latest album, which received so much hate at first, was now flourishing!

"Short and Sweet was getting hate before I even dropped just cause it was inspired by kwaito. Now people are coming back to me saying they enjoying the album and they didn’t think they would," Cassper tweeted.

